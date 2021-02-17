Edge Might Have Given Away Who He'll Challenge at WrestleMania 37

✖

It's been weeks now since Edge won the 2021 Men's Royal Rumble, but the WWE Hall of Famer has firmly stated he won't announce which champion he's challenging until after the Elimination Chamber. His choices are either NXT Champion Finn Balor, whoever makes it out of the WWE Championship chamber match and Universal Champion Roman Reigns (who will most likely retain on Sunday).

Reports are already out there that WWE is leaning towards Edge vs. Reigns, and the "Rated-R Superstar" seemed to tip his hand while on The Steve Dangle Podcast earlier this wee.

While speaking about his recovery from injury, Edge was asked if he saw anybody on the roster he thought he'd be able to have a great match with. Reigns was his No. 1 answer.

"Roman Reigns. For years I've been saying, especially when Jay and I had our podcast, he was getting all kinds of flack and, you know, I never understood because I know how talented that guy is and I could see the guy that was in there that just kind of wasn't allowed to come out character-wise," Edge said (h/t Fightful). "So he was a guy that I always saw, I was like, 'man what I could do with that guy.' But there's loads of them. There really is. A guy like Cesaro or Seth Rollins or AJ Styles. Like, AJ Styles, so I started in '92, I think AJ started in like '96, and we've never wrestled, which is insane. We've both been in the industry that long, we're just always separate places. He was TNA or he was Japan, and I was WWE my entire career. That's another aspect of it too, is these guys that I haven't wrestled that I should have by now, so that's really cool."

Reigns completely transformed his character after returning at last year's SummerSlam, becoming a ruthless heel as "The Tribal Chief."

Check out the updated card for Elimination Chamber below: