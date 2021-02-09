Edge Announces When He'll Decide Which Champion He Challenges at WWE WrestleMania 37

✖

Edge once again appeared on this week's Monday Night Raw, recapping everything that went down on WWE programming for him over the past week. After winning the Royal Rumble match Edge confronted WWE Champion Drew McIntyre on Raw (right before Sheamus betrayed him), NXT Champion Finn Balor & Pete Dunne ahead of their match at NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day and Roman Reigns, Paul Heyman and Jey Uso on SmackDown. He didn't get the chance to announce who he'd be challenging at WrestleMania 37 (Reigns demanded Edge choose him, but Kevin Owens nailed him with a Stunner before a decision was made), and following Shane McMahon's announcement about the Elimination Chamber event he's not inclined to do so quite yet.

The WWE Hall of Famer explained that he felt pretty good about beating any of the potential winners in the WWE Championship Elimination Chamber match, but wants to wait until the after Elimination Chamber show before he makes his final choice.

He was then interrupted by Miz, and promptly obliterated "Mr. Money in the Bank" on the mic.

The six-way Elimination Chamber match will consist of McIntyre, Miz, Randy Orton, AJ Styles, Jeff Hardy and Sheamus.

The 11-time world champion broke down each of his three options while on After The Bell last week. Based on the conversation, it sounds like he's leaning toward Reigns.

"Then I look at Reigns and I truly look at this generational thing. This guy is finally allowed to be what he is. The handcuffs are off and everyone realized 'you need to just let him do what he can do.' He is like Randy. When you get those second and third-generation talents, they do things they don't even know. It's just instinctual because it's in their DNA. They don't have to think about it. I have to think about it. Maybe my kids, if they decided [to wrestle], they won't have to think about it. I see Reigns and the layers with Heyman and what they're doing, it's such a great character."