WWE Fans Heartbroken Over Edge's Backlash Injury News

WWE fans were hit with terrible news on Sunday afternoon as Fightul reported that, while taping the match for the Backlash pay-per-view one week early, Edge suffered a tricep injury that could potentially keep him out of action for several months. The news is particularly sad for fans of "The Rated-R Superstar," as this match marked the first time he had competed in a standard singles match since initially retiring more than nine years ago. Neither WWE nor Edge has commented on the injury prior to the start of Backlash, so fans will likely be on the lookout for when Edge's injury occurs.

