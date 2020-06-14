WWE Fans Heartbroken Over Edge's Backlash Injury News
WWE fans were hit with terrible news on Sunday afternoon as Fightul reported that, while taping the match for the Backlash pay-per-view one week early, Edge suffered a tricep injury that could potentially keep him out of action for several months. The news is particularly sad for fans of "The Rated-R Superstar," as this match marked the first time he had competed in a standard singles match since initially retiring more than nine years ago. Neither WWE nor Edge has commented on the injury prior to the start of Backlash, so fans will likely be on the lookout for when Edge's injury occurs.
Check out some of the reactions to the injury news in the list below:
Accurate
Wrestling fans finding out Edge tore his tricep during his match tonight. #WWE #Backlash pic.twitter.com/ZjI4r1Cqe1— Get The Tables (@GetDaTables) June 14, 2020
No Rollins Feud, For Now
Was hoping it would be Rollins vs Edge at Summerslam, genuinely gutted that's not gonna happen now 😭— Brandon // BIM (@BMordey__) June 14, 2020
Could Have Been So Much Worse
When you see that Edge got injured during the Backlash tapings(which sucks obviously), but it isn't his neck. pic.twitter.com/kppXtWq95q— Dennis Stansfield (@DennisUltima) June 14, 2020
Yes, Kevin
Edge is out for 4-6 months due to injury? What? What?!pic.twitter.com/ETryHzyfSf— 🅽🅾 🅼🅾🆁🅴 🆆🅾🆁🅳🆂 (@WrestleKeys) June 14, 2020
Good Question, AJ
Edge is out 4-6 months with a triceps injury 😢😢😢 pic.twitter.com/InSf6aLPif— Samster203 サミー・カラフ (@KhalafSammy) June 14, 2020
I Too Would Like to Know
I just read Edge got injured and is going to be out 😩pic.twitter.com/azMuJvTU0d— Stephanie✨| bIm (@StephanieHypes) June 14, 2020
It Seriously Does
Edge is injured? 2020 needs to go pic.twitter.com/mb7erVDlcv— Shane 🙄🌎☄️ (@JotaroSZN) June 14, 2020
