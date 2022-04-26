Edge's New WWE Faction Finally Has a Name

✖

Edge's faction finally has a name — Judgement Day. The WWE Hall of Famer turned heel leading up to his WrestleMania 38 match with AJ Styles, claiming to sit atop the "Mountain of Omnipotence" while adopting a few supernatural aspects to his presentation. He wound up winning his match against Styles thanks to interference from Damian Priest, who wound up aligning himself with "The Rated-R Superstar." Reports of WWE adding more members have since popped up, but this week's Raw saw the group finally get a name.

Ironically, it's the same name as a pay-per-view that first debuted as an In Your House event in 1998 and later became an annual event from 2000-09. Edge main event the last show of that name, defeating Jeff Hardy in the main event to retain his World Heavyweight Championship. That poster also featured Edge topping a scale in his favor, something he now does in all of his backstage promos.

This story is developing...