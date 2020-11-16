WWE Reportedly Considering a New Match for Edge at WrestleMania 37

✖

For months, reports have been popping up online of WWE planning on completing the trilogy between Edge and Randy Orton at WrestleMania 37, only this time with the WWE Championship hanging in the balance. Orton captured the title back at Hell in a Cell, and as of Monday afternoon insiders claim WWE wants him to retain against Drew McIntyre on this week's Monday Night Raw en route to that WrestleMania match. However, @WrestleVotes appeared on Twitter on Monday with a new report stating WWE is mulling over a new potential WrestleMania opponent for Edge — "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt.

The two haven't crossed paths so far given that Edge has only worked with Orton since he returned from retirement. But given the dedication Edge puts towards each of his promos and the layers of storytelling Wyatt brings with The Fiend, it could make for an interesting match.

WrestleMania update: Source states that while Edge vs Randy Orton has been the long standing plan, and still is at the moment, the idea of Edge vs The Fiend has been discussed a great deal for the show. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) November 16, 2020

It would also make for some interesting television over the next few months. If Drew McIntyre winds up challenging Roman Reigns as last week's SmackDown hinted at, it could mean either Wyatt or Edge wind up winning the Royal Rumble next January while the other takes the title away from Orton.

Are you interested in an Edge vs. Wyatt program leading up to WrestleMania next year? Let us know down in the comments.

