WWE’s Bianca Belair Clams Victory In Women’s Elimination Chamber

The WWE Elimination Chamber has long been one of the biggest events in WWE’s history, with the event taking place before WrestleMania and helping to forget the card for the biggest brawl of the organization’s year. For the future of the Raw Women’s Championship, Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, Liv Morgan, Doudrop, Rhea Ripley, and Nikki A.S.H. squared off for a shot at facing off with Becky Lynch, aka The Man, but Bianca Belair was able to take home the win and become a major part of this year’s upcoming WrestleMania as a result.

The match began with Nikki A.S.H. and Liv Morgan facing off against one another, with Doudrop being the first superstar released from her cage, turning on an unsuspecting A.S.H. Following the three-way brawl, Rhea Ripley was unleashed in the ring, with no love lost between Rhea and Nikki as the black-clad leather superstar stared down her rival, delivering a devastating blow to Doudrop in the process. Ultimately, Ripley was able to eliminate Nikki as the first wrestler that was a victim of this year’s Elimination Chamber.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Alexa Bliss was the next wrestler to be uncaged, with her current storyline revolving around Bliss going through a round of therapeutic sessions that seemingly cleared her for jumping into the ring. Liv Morgan was able to quickly eliminate Doudrop following Bliss’ arrival, with Bianca Belair getting her chance to shine as the last superstar to be freed from her glass encasement. Bliss was then able to eliminate Liv Morgan, leaving three women superstars remaining.

The match ended with Bianca Belair and Alexa Bliss facing one another, with Belair pulling out the major victory against the colorful oddball of the women’s division. Now, WrestleMania is set to see Beliar challenge Becky Lynch for the Raw Women’s Championship.

As for the rest of the Elimination Chamber, you can find the full card below.

Men’s WWE Championship Elimination Chamber Match: Bobby Lashley (C) vs Brock Lesnar, Seth Rollins, AJ Styles, Riddle, and Austin Theory

Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns (C) defeats Goldberg

Women’s Elimination Chamber Match: Rhea Ripley vs Nikki A.S.H. vs Bianca Belair vs Doudrop vs Liv Morgan vs Alexa Bliss

One Hand Tied Stipulation (Rousey): Naomi and Ronda Rousey vs Charlotte Flair (C) and Sonya Deville

Raw Women’s Championship Match: Becky Lynch (C) vs Lita

SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match: The Usos (C) vs The Viking Raiders

Falls Count Anywhere Match: Drew McIntyre vs Madcap Moss

Rey Mysterio vs The Miz