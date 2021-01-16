WWE Elimination Chamber Date Reportedly Revealed

✖

One of WWE's biggest shows is coming up later this month in the Royal Rumble, but WWE is already looking toward the next month's events, and according to PWInsider they've selected a date for Elimination Chamber, which will be February 21st, and it's a week earlier than originally planned. Now, WWE hasn't officially revealed the Elimination Chamber date, but we'll keep you posted if and when they officially do.

There has been some shifting around regarding event dates, as Royal Rumble was originally set to be on January 24th, but was moved back a week to January 31st. No changes have been made to WrestleMania yet, but there are reports that is set to happen.

Elimination Chamber is one of the more unique stipulation events on WWE's slate and features six stars overall. Two stars start off in the ring while four more wait to be released from clear enclosures in timed intervals, and eventually, all will make their way into the match.

There have been some innovative and crazy spots during past Elimination Chambers, and there are a number of stars in the mix now that haven't had the chance to be in one, so this could be a great year for the event.

We'll have to wait until next month to find out more about the card for Elimination Chamber, but you can find the official description for tonight's SmackDown below.

Following the controversial finish of last week's Gauntlet Match, Roman Reigns and Adam Pearce are set to make their Universal Championship Match at Royal Rumble official. Plus, Jey Uso to battle Shinsuke Nakamura and Rey Mysterio to take on King Corbin. Don't miss SmackDown, tonight at 8/7 C on FOX.

Here's the card:

Roman Reigns and Adam Pearce Universal Title contract signing

Jey Uso vs Shinsuke Nakamura

Rey Mysterio vs King Corbin

Are you excited for Elimination Chamber this year? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!