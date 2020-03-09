WWE Fans Are Loving Gran Metalik’s Power Rangers Inspired Elimination Chamber Gear

WWE’s Elimination Chamber serves as the final huge pay-per-view event before Wrestlemania, and it’s the time many of the Superstars make one final push to be a part of the biggest wrestling event of the year. The chamber got a bit of a shake up this year as rather than a singles men’s match duking it out in the big cage, the tag teams have now got the chance to shine against the current Championship duo of The Miz and John Morrison. But this means that teams like the Lucha House Party are getting their due.

Not one to let this opportunity slip by, Gran Metalik of the Lucha House Party debuted a brand new look that not many fans have seen thus far. Along with showing off his long and flowing locks, Metalik entered the ring with gear reminiscent of Super Megaforce’s Silver Ranger (who would use the shield to channel the power of the previous sixth rangers).

Videos by ComicBook.com

Unfortunately, this gear didn’t help their cause too much as they were the first team eliminated in the match overall. But they did put in some superheroic work before their time in the event was done. Read on to see what fans are saying about the heat Gran Metalik brought to WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view this year, and let us know your thoughts in the comments!

GokaiSilver, That You?

Amazing.

Gran Metalik’s mask looks amazing #WWEChamber — Phillip Martinez (@Phill_Martinez) March 8, 2020

Toku Fan Approved!

I know it’s been pointed out before, but as a toku fan, I do love Gran Metalik’s entrance attire. #WWEChamber pic.twitter.com/pzE86HnGFt — Robbie S. (@KHsNotebook) March 8, 2020

Gran Metalik Sure Has His Sights Set High!

Gran Metalik about to leave to help the Rangers fight off an alien invasion #EliminationChamber pic.twitter.com/NxnO1YCuHW — 50 Shades of Graham (@DeLeonJones) March 8, 2020

That New Mask Though

I like Gran Metalik new mask! #WWEChamber — DDT Divas (@DDTDivas) March 9, 2020

Gokai Silver Lucha Mode

gran metalik just came out as a lucha vershion of gokai silver gold mode — Chris (@UppercaseCCC) March 9, 2020

What a Combo!

Gran Metalik looks like a combo between Jushin Thunder Liger and the White Mighty Morphin Power Ranger.



I love it. #WWEChamber — Daily DDT (@FanSidedDDT) March 8, 2020

Keeping Standing Out!