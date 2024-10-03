WWE Elimination Chamber Scheduled For Fourth-Consecutive International Location in 2025

WWE Elimination Chamber has long been the last stop on the road to WWE WrestleMania. The premium live event is centered around the titular gauntlet-style cage matches, both of which tend to have world title implications for the Showcase of the Immortals. This past February, WWE held WWE Elimination Chamber 2024 at Optus Stadium in Perth, Australia, bringing over 50,000 fans to the show, the largest crowd in the event's 15-year history. Drew McIntyre and Becky Lynch emerged victorious from the titular Elimination Chamber matches, earning world title shots at WWE WrestleMania 40 two months later.

WWE Elimination Chamber Keeps International Tradition in 2025

(Photo: WWE)

WWE continues to put the "global" in global leader in sports-entertainment.

As reported by insider account @WrestleVotes, WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 is set for the United Kingdom. WWE has yet to lock down a venue but is reportedly looking at UK cities Manchester and Birmingham to host the event. It's also unclear as to if WWE is looking to set WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 in a stadium or an arena.

This marks the fourth-consecutive year that WWE Elimination Chamber takes place in an international market, as the previous three have taken place in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia (2022), Montreal, Canada (2023), and Perth, Australia (2024).

Sending WWE Elimination Chamber overseas once again aligns with WWE's premium live event strategy. Earlier this year, WWE President Nick Khan revealed that the company plans on keeping its "big five" premium live events of WWE Royal Rumble, WWE WrestleMania, WWE Money in the Bank, WWE SummerSlam and WWE Survivor Series based in North American markets for the foreseeable future while the "B-shows" go International.

After over two decades without a WWE pay-per-view, the United Kingdom has become an annual hotspot for WWE premium live events since Paul "Triple H" Levesque took over. Since 2022, WWE has run WWE Clash at the Castle (2022), WWE Money in the Bank (2023), and WWE Clash at the Castle (2024) in various corners of the UK. The country remains as hungry as ever for WWE events, with London mayor Sadiq Khan especially pushing for the capital to host a WWE WrestleMania down the line.

"Sadiq Khan and his team are working hard on positioning London as a sport and entertainment capital of Europe and it has been great to hear more on his vision for how WWE can support them on that journey," WWE President Nick Khan said earlier this year. "There is a lot that needs to be discussed further but we share the ambition of Mayor Khan in trying to bring a stand-out WWE premium live event to London."

WWE Elimination Chamber goes down in March 2025.