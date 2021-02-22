Seven New Feuds WWE Can Make After Elimination Chamber 2021

WWE's build towards WrestleMania 37 was in full swing during Sunday night's Elimination Chamber pay-per-vew. But the company still has almost two full months and one more pay-per-view to get through before the April 10-11 event, meaning that there are still a lot of matches, feuds and episodes of television that need to be mapped out. Based on what happened at Sunday's show (and on WWE TV this past week) we can map out seven big feuds WWE will be going with from this point forward — with some lasting just until Fastlane while others make it all the way to WrestleMania 37. You can check out the list of feuds below! Where there any we missed? Let us know down in the comments and keep it locked in to ComicBook's WWE page for full coverage of the fallout of Elimination Chamber this week.

Drew McIntyre vs. The Miz vs. Bobby Lashley (Photo: WWE) The Miz finally cashed-in Money in the Bank, bringing a storyline that had been quietly building in the background for the last four months to fruition. There are a few directions WWE can go from here but I'll start with the obvious — McIntyre needs to get his hands on both Miz and Bobby Lashley for what happened on Sunday night. My guess is that shot of Miz and MVP talking backstage was them working out a deal where Lashley attacks McIntyre, Miz gets an easy cash-in and Lashley gets the first crack at the newly crowned champion. I wouldn't be shocked if Fastlane's main event winds up being a triple threat, and it's entirely possible that Drew wins the title for a third time to cap off WWE's first pay-per-view on Peacock. prevnext

The Miz vs. Bad Bunny "What are YOU doing here. Are you a champion?"@sanbenito just SLAPPED the taste out of @mikethemiz's mouth! #247Title 😳😎#WWEChamber @ArcherOfInfamy pic.twitter.com/OT71Y9j51f — WWE (@WWE) February 22, 2021 We've all heard the rumors of Bad Bunny getting to have a WWE match, and his backstage slap during Sunday's show makes it pretty clear that Miz will be involved. I'm thinking Miz drops the title next month at Fastlane, then gets a match with Bunny at WrestleMania. There's always the chance Miz faces Bunny on Night 1 and defends his title against a real opponent on Night 2, but let's hope WWE doesn't mix their celebrity cameos with their most prestigious championship. prevnext

Asuka vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley (Photo: WWE) Asuka was nowhere to be seen during Elimination Chamber and the decision to pull her match from the show was apparently a last-minute decision (so last-minute that they still promoted it on the kickoff show). I'll say exactly what I said last month — "The Empress" has been treated like an afterthought and deserves a good match at WrestleMania, so let's keep building toward this triple threat now that Lacey Evans is firmly out of the picture. prevnext

Randy Orton vs. A Revived Fiend (Photo: WWE) I was shocked that Alexa Bliss didn't get involved in Sunday's Chamber match given how Randy Orton can't have a match on Raw lately without her popping up to do something spooky. This seems to be firmly locked in for WrestleMania, so now we're all just waiting to see what the revived version of The Fiend looks like. prevnext

Riddle vs. Cedric Alexander (Photo: WWE) Riddle managed to leave Elimination Chamber as the new United States Champion, but now that Lashley has his sights set on the WWE Championship he's probably not going to waste much time getting the US Title back. That being said, I don't get the feeling the Hurt Business is done with "The Original Bro" just yet. As the group continues to tease issues between Alexander and Shelton Benjamin, it might make sense for "Prime" to try and take out Riddle only to get beaten down or sabotaged by his tag partner. prevnext

Cesaro vs. Seth Rollins (Photo: WWE) Cesaro had a killer performance in Sunday's chamber match and the recent issues with Rollins on SmackDown make it pretty obvious that's where "The Swiss Superman" is headed. prevnext