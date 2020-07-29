Ember Moon Criticizes WWE for Booking Sasha Banks and Bayley as the Two Woman Power Trip

✖

Sasha Banks officially won the Raw Women's Championship this week, meaning that she and Bayley now hold all three of the women's titles on the Raw and SmackDown brands. Many fans were thrilled by this booking decision, as it gave them the female version of the Two Man Power Trip Steve Austin and Triple H had back in 2001. But not everybody is thrilled with the decision, including former NXT Women's Champion Ember Moon. During a recent Twitch live stream Moon explained how putting all the titles on two women could hurt the overall roster this close to SummerSlam.

"Is SummerSlam going to be like low-key Evolution with Sasha and Bayley wrestling for their singles titles and also for the tag titles? Is that a thing? Are we just reliving Triple H [and Steve Austin] from 2001? Sasha & Bayley have done a great job with a limited roster, but there are too many people sitting at home to tie up all the titles with two people," Moon said (h/t Fightful). "I was kinda upset — the match was superb — I don't like the fact that knowing, it was Kairi's last [appearance], I don't know if that's the way you go."

She then went into detail about how she felt about the title match between Asuka and Banks. The match ended when footage of Bayley attacking Kairi Sane backstage flashed on the screen, prompting Asuka to go save her. Per the rules of the match, Banks was awarded the title despite it being a count-out finish.

"I feel like I lost the match I wanted to see two SummerSlams in a row," Moon continued. "Maybe they're waiting for a bigger live audience. Maybe it's because Charlotte is gone and Becky [Lynch] is on maternity leave. They're killing me because I really want to see that match. Not only that, but you're sacrificing all of your other superstars for two people. That's what it feels like to me. Maybe I misjudge what's happening. I like to be angry about wrestling. I'm just trying to figure out the next step. Apart of me is like, 'I don't know what's going to happen, 'which is great, but apart of me is like, 'I don't know if that was the right call.' For me to be so upset that I had to turn off Raw because back-to-back-to-back...that first hour and a half to me was infuriating from a professional and fan standpoint."

So far only two matches have been booked for SummerSlam — WWE Champion Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton and Raw Tag Team Champions The Street Profits vs. Andrade & Angel Garza.

