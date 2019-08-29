WWE Shoots Down Report of Enzo Amore and Big Cass Returning to NXT

It’s been over a year since either Enzo Amore or Big Cass stepped inside a WWE ring. But the latest report in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter made it seem like the controversial duo were on their way back to the company

“WWE has been in contact with Enzo and Cass about a surprise return to be top stars on the NXT brand,” Dave Meltzer wrote in the latest issue.

However within hours of the report going viral, WWE responded.

WWE says no interest in Enzo & Cass at this time. So looks like that’s not happening. — Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) August 29, 2019

The news of a possible return came as a shock to many wrestling fans given the way the pair left the company. Amore was fired back in January 2018 after a woman came forward accusing him of rape in a hotel room in Phoenix, Arizona back in October 2017. Even though the case would later be dropped by the Phoenix Police Department, Amore was quickly released for not telling the WWE he was under investigation (though he claimed he didn’t know about the investigation until the story went public).

Cass stuck around with the company until mid-2018. After losing to Daniel Bryan at the Money in the Bank pay-per-view in June, Cass was released by the WWE for reported behavioral issues. The pair reunited as a tag team on the independent scene as the FreeAgentZ in early 2019 when they jumped the guardrail at the G1 Supercard show at Madison Square Garden and began brawling with Ring of Honor’s Briscoe Brothers and Bully Ray. Many presumed that the two would start wrestling for Ring of Honor going forward, but they never did.

In June Cass opened up about his battles with depression and anxiety in a video on Diamond Dallas Page’s DDP Yoga YouTube page. He admitted that his anxiety was worsened by his time on WWE television, and that he nearly died after suffering a seizure in December 2018.

“I don’t know how I’m alive today,” Cass said. “The amount I was drinking, and the food I was putting into my body was ridiculous. No physical activity. Chain smoking cigarettes. When you’re making mistakes like that, you gotta go. [WWE] had every right in the world to get rid of me. Going into the [House of Hardcore] show, I literally had not slept in two days. Don’t remember walking through the curtain or going to the autograph table. [I] came to in the ambulance. I remember they told me I had a seizure. I took that as a sign from God. God spoke to me that day and was saying, ‘If you wanna live this life, you’re gonna end up dead.’ I could have died that night. That’s what I was told in the ER.”

Both Cass and Amore last wrestled at the Northeast Werestling event on Aug. 16, with Amore beating Brian Pillman Jr. while Cass took down a wrestler named Thrillride.

Though they were both heels in their final months in the company, the pair firmly established themselves as one of the most popular tag teams during their three-year run in NXT from 2013-16.