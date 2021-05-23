Former WWE Star Hospitalized After Accident at Independent Wrestling Show

✖

Former WWE star Enzo Amore, now going by nZo on the independent wrestling scene, was accidentally knocked out when he took a DDT on the floor at a Southwest Wrestling Entertainment (SWE) event in Texas on Saturday night. Dave Meltzer broke the news via Wrestling Observer Radio that the former tag team wrestler had to be rushed to the hospital after the incident, but he posted a tweet on Sunday morning indicating that he was okay.

Saturday night's show was Amore's first time wrestling for the promotion. According to Cagematch, Amore has wrestled less than 10 times since being released by WWE in 2018.

Thanks everybody — #nZo (FKA Enzo Amore) (@real1) May 23, 2021

Meanwhile, Amore's old tag partner Big Cass (now going by W. Morrissey) recently debuted for Impact Wrestling. The big man has recently spoken in interviews about returning to the business after a prolonged hiatus while dealing with depression and anxiety.

"What's going through my mind is that I want to make it to the top of the wrestling industry. That's what I've always wanted to do," Morrissey said in an interview with Inside The Ropes' Gary Cassidy this week. "I've had some setbacks and I've even considered stepping away from wrestling but, at the root of it, deep down, ever since I was a kid, it's all I want to do, it's my first love, my first passion. I want to be the best, so I'm going to do everything in my power to get to the top of professional wrestling — and the entire industry.

"If I don't make it there, I'm going to die trying, but my goal is to make it to the absolute top of professional wrestling and I don't know how long that's going to take, but every single day I'm grateful to wake up and I'm going to give it my all every day to make it make a name for myself," he continued.

He later explained why he completely changed up his name upon arriving in the Nashville-based promotion.

"Because it's a fresh start in a new company and, you know, this is day one of a new journey for me. It's day one of me making it to the top of professional wrestling on my own with a healthy mindset, being sober and happy and healthy and it was a brand new start," he said. "I didn't want anything associated with what I used to do or who I used to be getting in the way of this new journey, so anything that I used to do went out the window, including gear, the look, everything. I wanted a fresh start, and I thought coming back as a heel... When Scott Hall and Kevin Nash showed up at WCW, I thought that was really cool using their real names but, for a heel, just having me abbreviate my first name instead of saying it — I thought that that was pretty, pretty arrogant."