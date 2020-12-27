Former WWE Star Erick Rowan Releases Tribute to Brodie Lee

✖

Joseph Ruud, formerly known as Erick Rowan from his days in WWE, took to Instagram on Sunday to release an emotional tribute to Brodie Lee (fka Luke Harper). Harper and Rowan were virtually inseparable during their WWE careers, first working together as members of The Wyatt Family and later as the hammer-wielding Bludgeon Brothers. The pair captured tag team championship gold twice, once in NXT and again on SmackDown. Lee tragically passed away at the age of 41 on Saturday night due to an undisclosed lung disease.

"Heartbroken and numb. Just when I think my eyes have dried, I think of you and begin to cry again," Rowan wrote. "I have lost not only a friend but a brother! I struggled last night with many emotions and memories. Jon meant more to me than he will ever know. I remember clearly all the loops we had during our years on the road together. He would always look forward to getting home to his family. After every loop he would say to me, "Goodbye Forever", because he would want his 1 or two days with them, to feel like forever. One thing he taught me through his own actions was to be a better father and husband. He was one of a kind in everything he did, great performer, great father, great husband, great friend, and all around amazing human. My heart goes out to everyone who was touched by his greatness. My deepest condolences to his family. Jon this is not, "Goodbye forever, but goodbye for now! I will see you on the otherside my brother. I LOVE YOU!"

AEW released a statement on Lee's death on Saturday evening.

"The All Elite Wrestling family is heartbroken. In an industry filled with good people, Jon Huber was exceptionally respected and beloved in every way — a fierce and captivating talent, a thoughtful mentor and simply a very kind soul that starkly contradicted his persona as Mr. Brodie Lee," the statement read "Jon's love for his wife Amanda, and children Brodie and Nolan, was evident to all of us who were fortunate to spend time with him, and we send our love and support to his beautiful family, today and always. Jon's popularity among his peers and influence on the wrestling world was worldwide and transcended AEW, so this loss will be felt by many for a long time. We were privileged at AEW to call Jon Huber a brother, a friend and one of our own.