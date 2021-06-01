Eva Marie Confirms She'll Be Wrestling in Her WWE Return

✖

Eva Marie released yet another hype video during this week's Monday Night Raw to continue the build towards her return to WWE television. Marie also took the time to address a report that popped up last week, in which Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp reported WWE's plan is to use Marie as a vehicle to get another member of the Women's Division rather than have her be a wrestler. "All Red Everything" emphatically shot down that report, writing, "For the [clown emoji] who said I'm not coming back to wrestle," while uploading the latest teaser of her training. It's still entirely possible that the tweet and the video are part of a bait-and-switch.

Marie was a controversial figure in WWE back in her first run with the company in the mid-2010s. And ever since her return was confirmed last month fans are once again divided over her presence.

Marie's initial run ended back in 2017 when, 13 months after being suspended for a Wellness Policy violation, she announced on social media that she was leaving the company to pursue acting. Yet within two years she was already talking in interviews about a potential return.

"Sure. I'm always going to have that itch. I absolutely love wrestling. You never know. It's one of those things where things have totally taken off for the women of WWE," Marie told TV Insider back in 2019. "They are killing it right now. I think it's so amazing. Of course, if the opportunity arises and the timing is how it's supposed to be, I definitely would come back to shake things up because I can always bring the heat. That's for sure."

"Absolutely. WWE is my No. 1. My home. My family. They prepared me for all the things I am doing and what I want to do in my career," she told The Wrap in September 2020. "I am forever grateful to the company, to Vince [McMahon], Hunter [Triple H] and Stephanie [McMahon]. If it made sense, of course I'd come back home."

