Every Major Pro Wrestling World Champion Is Currently a Heel
When it comes to pro wrestling, heels currently run the world. Reddit user u/Kaydria4788 took to the Squard Circle subreddit on Thursday to point out that, across every major professional wrestling company in the United States, the top championship is currently held by a heel. For WWE that was apparent during WrestleMania 37 — Roman Reigns and Bobby Lashley both retained their respective championships — but the deeper you look the more alarming the pattern gets, even once you start branching out to the big companies overseas.
You can see a quick rundown of each champion in the list below:
It's worth noting that the trend the doesn't extend all the way to Women's Championships as (SmackDown Women's) Bianca Belair and (AEW Women's World) Hikaru Shida and (NWA World Women's) Serena Deeb are all well-liked babyfaces in their respective companies.
WWE Universal Champion: Roman Reigns
- Reign: 242 Days
- Last Defense: Pinned both Daniel Bryan and Edge in the main event of WrestleMania 37 Night Two
- Next Challenger: Daniel Bryan on this week's SmackDown. If Reigns wins, Bryan will be banished from the Blue Brand.
WWE Champion: Bobby Lashley
- Reign: 59 Days
- Last Defense: Defeated Drew McIntyre via Technical Submission at WrestleMania 37
- Next Challenger: Both Drew McIntyre and Braun Strowman at WrestleMania Backlash
NXT Champion: Karrion Kross
- Reign: 21 Days
- Last Defense: Beat Finnm Balor for the title at NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver
- Next Challenger: Unknown, though he has teased a feud with Kyle O'Reilly
AEW World Champion: Kenny Omega
- Reign: 148 Days
- Last Defense: Defeated Rich Swann in a Title vs. Title Match at Impact's Rebellion
Impact World Championship: Kenny Omega
- Reign: 4 Days
- Last Defense: Defeated Rich Swann for the title at Impact's Rebellion
Ring of Honor World Champion: Rush
- Reign: 425 Days
- Last Defense: Defeated Jay Lethal at ROH 19th Anniversary Show
NWA World Heavyweight Champion: Nick Aldis
- Reign: 921 Days
- Last Defense: Defeated Aron Stevens at the Back for the Attack pay-per-view
NXT UK Championship: Walter
- Reign: 755 Days
- Last Defense: Defeated Rampage Brown at NXT UK Prelude
MLW World Heavyweight Champion: Jacob Fatu
- Reign: 663 Days
- Last Defense: Defeated Calvin Tankman at MLW Fusion Never Say Never
IWGP World Heavyweight Champion: Will Ospreay
- Reign: 25 Days
- Last Defense: Defeated Kota Ibushi for the title at NJPW Sakura Genesis
- Next Challenger: Will face Shingo Takagi at Wrestling Dontaku on May 4