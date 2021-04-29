Every Major Pro Wrestling World Champion Is Currently a Heel

When it comes to pro wrestling, heels currently run the world. Reddit user u/Kaydria4788 took to the Squard Circle subreddit on Thursday to point out that, across every major professional wrestling company in the United States, the top championship is currently held by a heel. For WWE that was apparent during WrestleMania 37 — Roman Reigns and Bobby Lashley both retained their respective championships — but the deeper you look the more alarming the pattern gets, even once you start branching out to the big companies overseas.

You can see a quick rundown of each champion in the list below:

It's worth noting that the trend the doesn't extend all the way to Women's Championships as (SmackDown Women's) Bianca Belair and (AEW Women's World) Hikaru Shida and (NWA World Women's) Serena Deeb are all well-liked babyfaces in their respective companies.

The question was also posed in the post — who will be the first to drop their title? Give us your prediction in the comments below!