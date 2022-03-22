WWE Evil Producer Teases ‘Vulnerability’ from Hulk Hogan

WWE and Peacock’s first original series has been revealed to be WWE Evil, which lives up to its name by spotlighting some of the biggest villains in WWE’s history. If you’re talking about WWE villains, you have to talk about Hollywood Hulk Hogan. Hogan’s turn from fan-favorite hero to leader of one of the (if not the) greatest heel factions ever is iconic, and WWE Evil takes fans back to what led to his iconic transformation and how it all played out. It will also address some vulnerable topics around the downfall of the NWO, Hulk’s creative control, and more, as WWE Evil producer Michael Brown spoke about in an interview with the MackMania podcast.

“One of the most interesting one is Hollywood Hogan. A lot of it is, there is a lot of stuff between what was going on with NWO and with different people coming into the situation that maybe led to the downfall of the NWO and some of Hulk’s creative control stuff that has always been speculated, some different things like that, that are being addressed a little bit more directly than it has been in the past. That episode was really cool because we were able to pull back some vulnerability from Hogan and other people. That’s a really special one, for sure,” Brown said.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Brown said that WWE was open to talking about things that haven’t been talked about a lot before in WWE Evil, which makes it all the more compelling if that turns out to be the case. The transformation of Hogan into Hollywood Hogan has been well documented, so any new elements the special can bring to that story are welcome.

The NWO seemed to implode after becoming too powerful and essentially bringing in just about everybody at one point, and then it even splintered off another faction called the Wolfpac. While they were also popular (I was a huge fan at the time of the black and red), there were diminishing returns once it felt like everyone on the roster was a part of the group in some form or fashion.

After WCW was purchased by WWE the NWO would return with the original group of Hogan, Scott Hall, and Kevin Nash, and they would go on to have a run there as well. They’ve also been inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as a group and have made special returns at WrestleMania, like during Sting and Triple H’s match.

You can watch the full episode when WWE Evil debuts on Peacock on March 24th.

Are you excited for WWE Evil? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!

H/T Fightful