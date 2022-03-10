WWE Evil Series First Trailer Drops, Release Date Confirmed

WWE Evil, the upcoming Peacock series produced by John Cena that centers around WWE’s most villainous characters, dropped its first trailer on Thursday. The 30-minute teaser featured interview clips from the likes of Roman Reigns, Sasha Banks, Paul Heyman, Randy Orton and The Miz, each of which has them explaining why they love to play up their heel roles. It ends with Heyman saying over clips of various wrestlers, “Do you find good guys interesting? I don’t.” The series is set for release on March 24. The press release that accompanied the trailer confirmed the eight episodes will center around “Hollywood” Hulk Hogan, The Miz, Sasha Banks, the Brothers of Destruction, Randy Orton, Stephanie McMahon, Ric Flair and Roman Reigns.

News that Cena would be the one producing the series first broke last May. He tweeted out when the series first got the green light, “For every good guy, there has to be a bad one and @WWE has created some of the BEST bad guys (and ladies) in the history of entertainment. Excited to highlight those who made us boo, scream, and sometimes cry! WWE Evil on @peacockTV!

Cena uploaded a longer version of the trailer, one that featured him providing the voiceover. He tweeted out along with it, “For heroes to be heroes, we need villains.For triumph to feel triumphant, we need struggle.For good to overcome … there must be evil.”

“You can’t have a good story without a great villain,” Cena said. “In this eight-part original series, we’ll go behind the curtain and inside the minds of the greatest villains in WWE history to see what makes them so good at being bad.”

Reigns, who beat Cena at SummerSlam last August, closed out the trailer by saying, “I’m not playing the character, I am the character.” Months before the pair were trading shots in the ring, Cena was praising Reigns for his character development into the tyrannical “Tribal Chief.”

“Roman is walking in his own steps, he follows in no one’s footsteps,” he told Bleacher Report at the time. “This happens every time a marquee attraction has moved on. I went through it, everybody said it with Steve [Austin] and The Rock and I understand that. But Roman is crafting his own path, and I think it’s very important to say that he’s doing a great job. I feel this is the best he’s ever been and that comes with comfort. I don’t know what got him over that hill, but he’s over it and that’s a very important one to jump over.”