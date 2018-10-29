WWE Wrestlers Get in the Halloween Spirit for Evolution PPV

Several WWE Superstars are getting into the Halloween spirit with some themed costumes for tonight’s Evolution Pay Per View event.

WWE wrestlers often pay homage to their favorite superheroes or fictional characters with special ring attire or outfits. However, as Halloween is next week, it seems that many WWE superstars have gotten in the spirit with some group cosplay during tonight’s all-women’s PPV event.

The night kicked off with a tag team match between WWE legends Lita and Trish Stratus and Alicia Fox and Mickie James. Alexa Bliss (who was supposed to wrestle in the match before she was pulled due to an injury) also appeared in James and Fox’s corner, although she didn’t play much of a role in the match. Bliss, Fox, and James arrived to the ring in Alice in Wonderland themed ring attire, with Bliss in the role of Alice and Fox and James playing the roles of the Mad Hatter and the Red Queen respectively.

You can check out their amazing outfits below:

Alicia Fox, Mickie James and Alexa Bliss win for their gear. They already win. #WWEEvolution pic.twitter.com/KEmR9HAhXd — Jackie Smith (@Jackie20Smith) October 28, 2018

Alicia Fox Alexa Bliss and Mickie James #WWEEEvolution pic.twitter.com/Vb0r8JDLMm — Diva lover (@DivaCelebLover6) October 28, 2018

That wasn’t the only villainous trio to appear in coordinating outfits tonight. The Riott Squad also arrived at the event for their match against Bayley, Sasha Banks, and Natalya dressed as villains from various horror movie franchises. Ruby Riott dressed as Billy the Puppet from the Saw franchise, Sarah Logan played Leatherface from The Texas Chainsaw Massacre and Liv Morgan dressed as Pennywise from It.

Props to the Riott Squad for bringing some Halloween fun into #WWEEvolution. Pennywise, Saw’s Billy puppet & Leatherface! pic.twitter.com/JL4MKmMmHd — John Squires (@FreddyInSpace) October 29, 2018

Props to all the fantastic ring attire worn tonight and the even more amazing wrestlers who competed in tonight’s historic PPV.