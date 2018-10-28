WWE Evolution: How to Watch, Start Time, Match Card

WWE presents Evolution, the company’s first-ever all women’s PPV event on Sunday evening.

WWE Evolution will feature some of the biggest stars from WWE’s past as well as the biggest stars in WWE’s current women’s division. The event, which emanates live from the Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale, New York, should prove to be historic.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Scheduled for tonight are seven matches in total which include three championship matches, the Mae Young Classic tournament final, and a battle royal for a future championship opportunity.

When To Watch: WWE Evolution officially begins at 7:00 p.m. Eastern. Prior to the event itself, there will be a one hour long kickoff show that begins at 6:00 p.m. Eastern. WWE has not announced yet whether any of the show’s seven matches will be broadcast during the kickoff show, but since that is typically what happens on a standard WWE PPV event, the odds would seem high they would do so.

How To Watch: WWE Evolution will air live on the WWE Network (available for $9.99 a month, though you can get your first month free if you are a new subscriber). The WWE Network is available to watch on your computer via web browser or mobile device via app, and it is also available to watch on your television by way of virtually every streaming set top device (Roku, Apple TV, Fire Stick, Chromecast, PS4, XBOX One, XBOX 360, PS3) as well as a built in app on many smart televisions.

WWE has also announced that the first 30 minutes of the show, beginning at 7:00 p.m. Eastern, will air live on Twitter, the first time a WWE PPV event has ever done so. The Kickoff Show will also air on the WWE Network as well as for free on the WWE YouTube Channel up until Evolution itself begins.

This Sunday the first 30 minutes of #WWEEvolution will be broadcast Live on @Twitter. This will be the first time a @WWENetwork streaming special will be simulcast on social and we can’t wait for more of the world to experience our 1st all-Women’s event! //t.co/jtmZbdVp0z — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) October 26, 2018

The full card for WWE Evolution is as follows:

WWE RAW Women’s Championship Match

Ronda Rousey (c) vs. Nikki Bella

Ronda Rousey (c) vs. Nikki Bella WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship Match

Becky Lynch (c) vs. Charlotte Flair

Becky Lynch (c) vs. Charlotte Flair NXT Women’s Championship Match

Kairi Sane (c) vs. Shayna Baszler

Kairi Sane (c) vs. Shayna Baszler Trish Stratus & Lita vs. Mickie James and Alicia Fox (replacing the injured Alexa Bliss)

Sasha Banks, Bayley and Natalya vs. The Riott Squad

Mae Young Classic Finals

Toni Storm vs. Io Shirai

Toni Storm vs. Io Shirai Battle Royal For A Future Championship Opportunity

(Includes Asuka, Naomi, Carmella, Billie Kay, Peyton Royce, Sonya Deville, Mandy Rose, Nia Jax, Ember Moon, Lana, Dana Brooke, Tamina, Torrie Wilson, Michelle McCool, Alundra Blayze, Ivory, Molly Holly, Kelly Kelly, Maria Kanellis, and Zelina Vega)

It was also announced at NXT UK television tapings that Rhea Ripley would defend the NXT UK Women’s Championship against Isla Dawn. That match is not listed on the official WWE Evolution page at WWE.com, however.