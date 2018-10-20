New Names Announced for WWE Evolution Battle Royal, Including Two Hall of Famers

With the big show just over a week away, WWE has made some new announcements related to the upcoming all-womens WWE Evolution PPV event.

On Friday, the company announced several new entrants in the battle royal which will take place at the show. The names include two WWE Hall of Famers. The list is as follows:

WWE Hall of Famer Ivory

WWE Hall of Famer Alundra Blayze

Molly Holly

Kelly Kelly

Michelle McCool

Maria Kanellis

Kanellis in particular had been vocal recently about wanting to return in time for Evolution. The one-time Diva Search star and long time wrestling personality initially took a leave of absence to give birth to her first child with her husband, WWE‘s Mike Kanellis (Mike Bennett). In training for her return back in August, Maria broke her wrist. She has since been cleared to return. Prior to that initial return to training, she had mentioned that her goal was to be a part of Evolution.

Several of the other names on the list have been around WWE in recent years, including Ivory who was most recently inducted into the company’s Hall of Fame this past April in New Orleans. Blayze was inducted in 2015.

McCool, Holly, and Kelly Kelly were all part of this year’s inaugural women’s Royal Royal this past January in Philadelphia.