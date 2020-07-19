WWE Extreme Rules 2020 Betting Odds

✖

WWE's latest pay-per-view, The Horror Show at Extreme Rules, takes place on Sunday night at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando via the WWE Network. The show is headlined by a WWE Championship match between Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler (who still hasn't announced the stipulation), a Raw Women's Championship match between Asuka and Sasha Banks and as many as three cinematic matches involving Bray Wyatt vs. Braun Strowman (the Wyatt Swamp Fight), Seth Rollins vs. Rey Mysterio (Eye for an Eye Match) and a Bar Fight between Jeff Hardy and Sheamus (though that still isn't officially listed on the card as of Sunday morning).

Online oddsmakers BetOnline.ag has released its latest betting odds for Sunday's night's event. Based on the latest odds it looks like McIntyre is expected to win in a landslide, Rollins will walk out still having both of his eyes, Wyatt will get the better of Strowman in the Wyatt Swamp Fight and Asuka will prevent "The Boss" and Bayley from becoming the Two-Woman Power Trip. Check out the full betting lines below:

WWE Championship (Stipluation TBA): Drew McIntyre (-2000) vs. Dolph Ziggler (+700)

Raw Women's Championship: Asuka (-320) vs. Sasha Banks (+210)

SmackDown Women's Championship: Bayley (-600) vs. Nikki Cross (+350)

Wyatt Swamp Fight: Bray Wyatt (-200) vs. Braun Strowman (+150)

Eye for an Eye Match: Seth Rollins (-300) vs. Rey Mysterio (+200)

United States Championship: Apollo Crews (-300) vs. MVP (+200)

SmackDown Tag Team Championships (Tables Match): The New Day (-140) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro (+100)

In an interview with ComicBook days before the show, Ziggler explained why he didn't reveal his stipulation right away.

"Why would the Patriots give out their plays on Saturday before they played on Sunday? Every single match, 99% of matches of all times you know what the stipulation is and you talk about it leading up to it," Ziggler explained. "Why would I ever tell him when he's at the top of his game? 'Here, here's the thing that I was hiding from you, prepare for it.' I think I would be stupid to get it out when I don't have to. He signed the paperwork before I picked it. So he's the dumb one for me not saying it. I'm not going to say it till the match starts.

"And I'm telling you right now, I'm not kidding when I say, if I get the paperwork to go through, this is something that has never been done before and I would be stupid to go, oh, it's a chair's match. And then he just swings chairs at me like a Terminator and knocks me out. That's stupid. That's been done. I need something that's more psychological, more of my way. And if I get this approved by WWE's lawyers, it's going to be, I'll be disappointed if I don't walk out a WWE champion. And this is on him. He let me pick this. And he assumed I would just pick some random stipulation that's been done before. Why the hell would I? I've been around 15 years. It's not because I'm an idiot."

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.