New Details on the Wyatt Swamp Fight at Extreme Rules, Filming Reportedly Done

WWE will present another cinematic-style match on Sunday night during The Horror Show at Extreme Rules. WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt are set to collide in what is being billed as a Wyatt Swamp Fight. According to an exclusive report from Wrestling Inc, the match was filmed on Saturday morning. The report notes that all together, filming took somewhere between six and seven hours to complete and that Vince McMahon was not directly involved with anything related to the match. Wyatt was said to be very involved, coming up with a lot of the ideas, and the fact that McMahon was not will make this cinematic match feel different from the others that WWE has produced so far.

Additionally, Wrestling Inc notes that multiple takes were sometimes done of the same parts in order to get multiple angles for how the match will be broadcast, similar to how movies are filmed. The report notes that the finished product will likely be somewhere between 20 and 30 minutes. Several live reptiles were used, including an alligator and a snake.

The finish of the Swamp Fight was said to be something similar to what you would see out of a horror film. One of the competitors apparently disappears or is taken away, so they will be expected to return at a later time to continue the feud. Make of that what you will.

The full card for WWE's The Horror Show at Extreme Rules is as follows:

WWE Championship Match (Stipulation TBD)

Drew McIntyre (c) vs. Dolph Ziggler

WWE Raw Women's Championship Match
Asuka (c) vs. Sasha Banks

Asuka (c) vs. Sasha Banks

WWE SmackDown Women's Championship Match
Bayley (c) vs. Nikki Cross

Bayley (c) vs. Nikki Cross

Bayley (c) vs. Nikki Cross Wyatt Swamp Fight Match

WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman vs. Bray Wyatt

Eye for an Eye Match
Seth Rollins vs. Rey Mysterio

Seth Rollins vs. Rey Mysterio

WWE United States Championship Match
Apollo Crews (c) vs. MVP

Apollo Crews (c) vs. MVP

WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championships - Tables Match
The New Day (c) vs. Cesaro and Sheamus

The New Day (c) vs. Cesaro and Sheamus

