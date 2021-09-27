WWE Extreme Rules: Charlotte Flair Retains Raw Women’s Championship, Destroys Lilly

Charlotte Flair retained the Raw Women’s Championship against Alexa Bliss and destroyed Lilly in the process! Alexa Bliss has been making her way up the ladder towards the Raw Women’s Championship, and so her back and forth with Charlotte Flair has been one of the more uniquely interesting match ups heading into Extreme Rules. Not only is the WWE Draft something to think when trying to predict who the winner could be (considering the both of them would be great additions to Friday Night SmackDown), but Charlotte’s run this time around has been noticeably less fallible than in her previous reign following Nikki A.S.H’s cash-in.

Charlotte Flair showed up to defend her Raw Women’s Championship decked out in cool new gear inspired by the Venom symbiote (which is technically a fun twist on the trend of Disney villains that she had been modeling her gear after for the past few months), and this was appropriate considering how she took on an Alexa Bliss who has been morphed into a much darker character herself. But as we have seen, Charlotte wasn’t having any of that.

Although Bliss had been playing around with her darker character, Charlotte has not been receptive to it at all over the past few weeks. Alexa has been pushing her dolls, trying to get into her head with the same kind of mystical abilities that have tripped up the other competitors in the Raw Women’s Division, but Charlotte has just rampaged right on through. This continued into the match itself as Bliss tried to user her same tricks in the ring that she has done in the past.

Charlotte brought her usual bag of physical tricks to the match, however, and grounded every one of Alexa’s techniques with the same kind of abilities that won her back the championship in the first place. Continuing to power through, Charlotte ended up making it through the match successfully without succumbing to any of the powers that Alexa has used in the past. In fact, Charlotte even used Lilly as a distraction to open Bliss up for the final move. After the match, Charlotte decided to pour salt in the wound and destroy Lilly, and it eventually leads to a bigger brawl that ends with Charlotte throwing Bliss over a table.

Bliss then cries over the destroyed Lilly, and screams before eventually leaving the ring herself teasing some kind of change could be on the horizon. The full card and results for the WWE Extreme Rules 2021 pay-per-view breaks down as such:

Liv Morgan def. Carmella

Big E (C), Xavier Woods, and Kofi Kingston vs. AJ Styles, Omos, and Bobby Lashley

SmackDown Tag Team Championships: The Usos (C) def. The Street Profits



Becky Lynch (C) vs. Bianca Belair Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (C) VS The Demon Finn Balor



