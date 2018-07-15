WWE Extreme Rules Odds Show Big Surprises in Title Matches

The late betting odds for WWE Extreme Rules are starting to roll in as of Sunday afternoon.

While not always on point, these odds do often give a pretty good overview of where WWE is headed for the show itself when they come in this close to bell time. Thanks to folks at Bet Wrestling for passing these along.

WWE CHAMPIONSHIP

AJ Styles(c) -850 vs Rusev +484

RAW WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIP (EXTREME RULES MATCH)

Alexa Bliss(c) -260 vs Nia Jax +180

SMACKDOWN WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIP

Carmella(c) +110 vs Asuka -150

INTERCONTINENTAL CHAMPIONSHIP (30-MINUTE IRON MAN MATCH)

Dolph Ziggler(c) +125 vs Seth Rollins -165

UNITED STATES CHAMPIONSHIP

Jeff Hardy(c) +250 vs Shinsuke Nakamura -350

RAW TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP

Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt(c) -270 vs The B-Team +190

SMACKDOWN TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP

The Bludgeon Brothers(c) -180 vs Team Hell No +145

STEEL CAGE MATCH

Braun Strowman -350 vs Kevin Owens +250

Roman Reigns -180 vs Bobby Lashley +140

Finn Balor -155 vs Baron Corbin +115

PRE-SHOW MATCH

The New Day +200 vs Sanity -280

It’s interesting to note that some of the matches have seen movement in the odds since the previous release earlier this week. In some cases, the favorites to win the matches have changed entirely.

Seth Rollins is now narrowly favored to win the Intercontinental Championship from Dolph Ziggler after being a narrow underdog earlier in the week. Similarly, Daniel Bryan and Kane are now favored to win the SmackDown Tag Team Championships after being small underdogs a couple of days ago. In both bouts, however, the odds are so very close that they could flip-flop again right up until showtime.

With Shinsuke Nakamura and Asuka also favored in their matches, if these odds hold true, we could be looking at four new champions tonight which would be a major shift for storylines heading into SummerSlam next month. Nakamura is a fairly decent favorite, while the odds in the Asuka vs. Carmella match are incredibly close, similar to the Rollins/Ziggler and Hell No/Bludgeon Brothers matches, so either side could emerge victorious there.

AJ Styles is the biggest favorite on the show in his match with Rusev, which is really no surprise. What is surprising is that Braun Strowman (-350) isn’t an even bigger favorite over Kevin Owens (+250) in their steel cage match.