WWE Extreme Rules: Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura Win Tag Team Championships

WWE Extreme Rules was loaded with Championship matches, and kicking things off were current Tag Team Champions The New Day as they defended their titles against Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura. The latter has been on a tear recently and put New Day through some tables on SmackDown. That's why tempers were flaring when these four got in the ring, and each one got their shots in over the first few minutes of the match. Only one could reign supreme though by matches' end, and that was Cesaro and Shinsuke.

The stipulation for the match was putting your opponent through a table to seal the win, and no tags were needed either, so anyone and everyone could be in action at the same time. It didn't take long for tables and the steel steps to come out and be used as weapons, as Big E learned rather quickly.

Cesaro and Shinsuke would gang up a bit on Kofi, but he was able to turn the tables and clear the ring with Big E's help, and the duo got Cesaro primed for table break.

Cesaro and Shinsuke countered and knocked out Kofi and Big E, and they almost had Kofi ready to go through a table but Big E grabbed his partner's feet before they could.

They then tried to do the same to Big E, but he was able to avoid it and use his size to reverse their momentum. That prompted Shinsuke to get another table from under the ring, but he wouldn't be the last to grab a table, as later Kofi and Big E would do the same, but they would stack their table on top of the other table.

No one would go through it just yet, as Cesaro managed to knock off Big E and swing him into Shinsuke's foot. Kofi would take out both of them though, clearing the ring once more.

Big E and Cesaro would end up perched on the top turnbuckle, and Shinsuke would dodge Big E's attack, sending him out of the ring. Kofi's attempt to put Cesaro through a table would be halted by Shinsuke, who came to help out. Together they put Kofi through a table and claim the titles for themselves.

Here's the official rundown of Extreme Rules:

The New Day vs Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura - Tables Match

Braun Strowman vs Bray Wyatt - Wyatt Swamp Fight

Drew McIntyre vs Dolph Ziggler - WWE Championship Match

Asuka vs Sasha Banks - Raw Women's Championship Match

Bayley vs Nikki Cross - SmackDown Women's Championship Match

Rey Mysterio vs Seth Rollins - Eye for an Eye Match

Apollo Crews vs MVP - U.S. Title Match

What did you think of the Tag Team Championship match? Let us know in the comments or as always you talk all things WWE with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.