Watch: Kofi Kingston Retains the WWE Championship Against Samoa Joe at Extreme Rules

Kofi Kingston walked out of Extreme Rules on Sunday night with his WWE Championship reign still intact. The reigning world champion managed to take down Samoa Joe by nailing the Samoan beast with a Trouble in Paradise.

Despite viciously attacking one of Kingston’s hands, Joe was unable to lock in a submission hold and end the match throughout the bout.

With the win all three members of The New Day will walk out of Philadelphia as champions, as Xavier Woods and Big E managed to capture the SmackDown Tag Team Championships earlier in the night to give the trio their sixth tag title reign.

Paul Heyman stated earlier in the evening that he was predicting Brock Lesnar would cash in Money in the Bank at some point in the night on either champion. Since Kingston walked out without getting jumped by “The Beast,” it appears he’s not in danger of a cash-in.

Kofi Kingston retains the WWE Championship at #ExtremeRules over Samoa Joe Joe loses another title match -becoming a bit of a joke at this point – and there were chants for Brock Lesnar towards the end FWIW, Lesnar’s son posted on Instagram today that he’s in Philly…. pic.twitter.com/ulo05ZGtFh — GiveMeSport – WWE (@GMS_WWE) July 15, 2019

By SmackDown Live on Tuesday night, Kingston’s first reign as World Champion will reach a full 100 days.