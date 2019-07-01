Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch vs. Baron Corbin and Lacey Evans Match at Extreme Rules Gets a New Stipulation

Last week on Raw, WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins and Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch accepted Baron Corbin and Lacey Evans’ challenge for a mixed tag match at the Extreme Rules pay-per-view on July 14. The match initially came with two stipulations — it would be a “Winner Take All” match for both Rollins and Lynch’s championships, and if Corbin and Evans lose they would not be allowed to challenge for the championships again while Rollins and Lynch’s reigns continue.

On Monday yet another wrinkle was added to the match via WWE.com — the bout will also be an Extreme Rules match.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Rollins and Lynch confirmed they were dating back in mid-May, but apart from a few face-to-face encounters backstage the two hadn’t interacted much on WWE television. That changed back at Stomping Grounds when Corbin announced Evans (who has feuded with Lynch since the night after WrestleMania) would be the special guest referee for their Universal Championship match. Evans did everything in her power to help Corbin win, including changing the rules for the match and hitting Rollins with a low blow, which eventually led to Lynch running out and attacking her.

In his interview with the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast last week, Rollins explained how he and Lynch were hesitant at first to have their real-life relationship be apart of ongoing WWE storylines.

“When you’re first approached about the idea, you’re kind of like, “How is it going to work? Is it going to work?’ I’ve never done anything like that before and I don’t think she has either as far as I know. If you look at the way couples have been portrayed in the past, it’s a bit sketchy, especially on the woman’s end.

“I know some of her concerns about that and mine as well,” he added. “We had discussions but once we had brainstormed about it and then – at the end of the day, they’re not going to go forward with the idea if we’re not comfortable with it. Once we sat down and brainstormed how cool it might be and the options that were in front of us on the table, we decided it would actually be a fun thing to do and a cool thing to do and really strike while the iron’s hot. It wouldn’t be as cool to do it in a year from now – that’s assuming I’m lucky enough enough to keep her for a full year.”