WWE Fans Cannot Stand The Fiend's Red Light
The second night of WWE WrestleMania 37 started things off with the creepy match between the resurrected Fiend and the Viper, Randy Orton, but more than a few fans were more than a little angry about the inclusion of the red light that filled the stadium for this supernatural showdown. Bray Wyatt's persona of The Fiend has always been a very different character from the rest of World Wrestling Entertainment's roster, but the red light engulfing his match with Randy Orton might have been a step too far for many fans witnessing this latest encounter.
What did you think of the red light filling the stadium? What did you think of the moment shared by The Fiend and Randy Orton? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of professional wrestling.
Some Aren't Fans
The Fiend is a character that works in promos and segments, his matches are repetitive and boring 😭 and that red light 🤢— al (Bday Boy🎂) (@k2boyaf) April 12, 2021
Why So Serious?
Why’s it always the red light but never the green light? pic.twitter.com/Kst5QQ5r8p— Zack (@TheZackLethal) April 12, 2021
There's Always One
I'm the only one who thinks the red lights live must be awesome?
They are on the screen.#WrestleMania— Cecilia Tapia (@ceciliatapia) April 12, 2021
The Red Lights Aren't Going Well
I expected a lot of no sells, nice match. Very cool entrance, very interesting twist, hated the red light though #WresltleMania— Queen of the Ring (@DDT_allday) April 12, 2021
Pure Trash?
This is pure trash. The fiend sucks, this story sucks, the red light sucks. #thefiend #wrestlemania— SMARKNADO (@SMARKNADO1) April 12, 2021
It Burns
I HATE THE RED LIGHT— 🦋. (@zmixaaa) April 12, 2021
Maybe The Opposite
They could have kept those lights normal until Bliss popped up then turned them red. #WrestleMania— WOMEN CAN WRESTLE (@WCWThePodcast) April 12, 2021
Begone Red Lights
@WWE Stop with the red lights! #WrestleMania37 #Wrestlemania #WWE— Jessie (@JessieTheBud) April 12, 2021
Roxanne!
The Fiend— Antonio Estaban (@EstabanMaquina) April 12, 2021
You don't have to put on the red light
Those days are over
You don't have to sell your body to the night
The Fiend
You don't have to wear that mask tonight
Walk the streets for money
You don't care if it's wrong or if it's right#WrestleMania