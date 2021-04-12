WWE Fans Cannot Stand The Fiend's Red Light

The second night of WWE WrestleMania 37 started things off with the creepy match between the resurrected Fiend and the Viper, Randy Orton, but more than a few fans were more than a little angry about the inclusion of the red light that filled the stadium for this supernatural showdown. Bray Wyatt's persona of The Fiend has always been a very different character from the rest of World Wrestling Entertainment's roster, but the red light engulfing his match with Randy Orton might have been a step too far for many fans witnessing this latest encounter.

