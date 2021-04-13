WWE Raw: WWE Fans Freaked Out by Alexa Bliss' New 'Friend' Lily

Alexa Bliss hosted a special edition of "Alexa's Playground" during this week's Monday Night Raw, explaining why she betrayed The Fiend during WrestleMania 37 the night prior. Bliss explained that she felt alone when The Fiend disappeared after being set on fire, and that she realized she had learned everything from him to the point where he was simply standing in her way. She then introduced everyone to her new "friend" Lily, a twisted version of a Raggedy Anne doll.

The segment ended with a close-up of the doll, where a CGI mouth suddenly lurched and the camera and gnashed its teeth. Needless to say, fans were creeped out by Bliss' new addition and let thier voices be heard on Twitter.