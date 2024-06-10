WWE Fans Are Loving The Crowning of Kelani Jordan as NXT Women's North American Champion
Kelani Jordan defeated some of NXT's brightest stars at NXT Battleground to secure her first title.
NXT Battleground is set to be a historic night for several reasons. TNA Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace will face off against Roxanne Perez for the NXT Women's Championship -- the first time WWE and TNA have collaborated in this fashion. Not only that, the inaugural NXT Women's North American Champion was crowned in a ladder match. Six of NXT's youngest and brightest women attempted to cement their names in the history books to win the new championship including Kelani Jordan, Jaida Parker, Sol Ruca, Michin, Lash Legend and Fallon Henley.
As one can imagine, the ladder match was absolute mayhem with ladders and bodies constantly flying everywhere. Big ladder spots appeared to be scaled back due to the venue change, as WWE is hosting Battleground from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The venue is scaled for about 1000 spectators but WWE sold just under 800 tickets for the history making event.
Each woman had their opportunity to shine and certainly delivered, particularly Ruca who used the ladders to her advantage to hit her brutal finisher the Sol Smasher to Henley and Parker. Not only that, earlier in the match she landed the X-Factor to Parker, sending her face first into the steel ladder. Michin also utilized the ladders, hopping from one to another when several of the girls tried to pull her down to stop her from reaching the championship.
Lash was one competitor that everyone was trying to take down, and as hard as they tried the couldn't do it -- that is until they all worked together. They military pressed Lash, sending her over the ropes and to the ground crashing onto a ladder. In the end, Jordan capitalized on everyone being absolutely spent and not paying attention as she ascended to the top to claim the title.
Jordan has been with WWE for just a few short years but has already shown immense improvement in that time. She had no wrestling experience prior to her signing in 2022, but she's already had some incredible moments like making it to the finals of the 2023 NXT Women's Breakout Tournament. She was defeated by Lola Vice, but she proved that she's a name that everyone should keep their eye on. This is Jordan's first title in her young career and fans are absolutely hype over her title win. Check out some of the reactions below.
NXT Battleground 2024 Results
- NXT Women's North American Championship Ladder Match: Kelani Jordan def. Sol Ruca, Lash Legend, Fallon Henley, Jaida Parker, and Michin
-
NXT Tag Team Championship: Nathan Frazer and Axiom (c) def. The Good Brothers
- NXT Underground: Lola Vice def. Shayna Baszler
- NXT North American Championship: Oba Femi (c) vs. Wes Lee vs. Joe Coffey
- NXT Championship: Trick Williams (c) vs. Ethan Page
- NXT Women's Championship: Roxanne Perez (c) vs. Jordynne Grace
The Future of NXT
Mad props to Kelani Jordan! First ever #WWENXT Women's North American champion!
Every single woman in that match proved they belong and they'll be the future of WWE's women's division. #NXTBattleground pic.twitter.com/TiUmL7Syfw— Tort Hamlin (Prof. Bolivia Parmigiano) (@StanAewful) June 10, 2024
Fastest Rising Star
i'm very happy for kelani jordan! she's been one of the fastest rising stars in the women's division since debuting in july last year & has continuously showcased how good of a talent she is with no prior wrestling experience. she's made history & she deserves this so much pic.twitter.com/iHg1tMSpHo— Tiff 🔮 (@womenstitless) June 10, 2024
Fantastic Opener
Kelani Jordan wins the women’s ladder match to become the first ever North American women’s champion. This was a fantastic match to open up the show. All six women showed out #NXTBattleGround— Phoenix NoGravity (@phoenixthaboss) June 10, 2024
Not on the Bingo Card
I definitely didn't have Kelani Jordan on my bingo card to become the first ever North American Women's Champion but I'm not mad at it! What a pleasant surprise! #NXTBattleground— Guthrie Roy Hartford (@TheGuthrieRoy) June 10, 2024
Undeniable Star
Say word #KelaniJordan just won the inaugural Women's NA Championship! Talk about a glow-up! From fierce potential to undeniable hit maker, her journey has been nothing short of amazing. Keep slaying, queen! #NXTBattleground pic.twitter.com/NVx9Aa68H1— #TheWrestlingChic🔥 (@iamMimiChelles) June 10, 2024
In Great Company
Category is: inaugural champions pic.twitter.com/mqNy97gugB— 𝒥ay. (@TOXlCATTRACTlON) June 10, 2024
History Maker
kelani jordan now joins sasha banks as the only two black women to be inaugural champions in wwe pic.twitter.com/tQO0IdB57U— sammy (@iyosthelimit) June 10, 2024
Just Girls Supporting Girls
michin smiling after kelani jordan won the women’s north american title, this was so sweet 🫶#NXTBattleground pic.twitter.com/0prM5dkfrr— 𝓙𝓸𝓱𝓷 (@TwistedJohnX) June 10, 2024
You Deserve It
What an opener. She deserves it— Cory (@Cory_Hays407) June 10, 2024
