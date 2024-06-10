WWE Fans Are Loving The Crowning of Kelani Jordan as NXT Women's North American Champion

NXT Battleground is set to be a historic night for several reasons. TNA Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace will face off against Roxanne Perez for the NXT Women's Championship -- the first time WWE and TNA have collaborated in this fashion. Not only that, the inaugural NXT Women's North American Champion was crowned in a ladder match. Six of NXT's youngest and brightest women attempted to cement their names in the history books to win the new championship including Kelani Jordan, Jaida Parker, Sol Ruca, Michin, Lash Legend and Fallon Henley.

As one can imagine, the ladder match was absolute mayhem with ladders and bodies constantly flying everywhere. Big ladder spots appeared to be scaled back due to the venue change, as WWE is hosting Battleground from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The venue is scaled for about 1000 spectators but WWE sold just under 800 tickets for the history making event.

Each woman had their opportunity to shine and certainly delivered, particularly Ruca who used the ladders to her advantage to hit her brutal finisher the Sol Smasher to Henley and Parker. Not only that, earlier in the match she landed the X-Factor to Parker, sending her face first into the steel ladder. Michin also utilized the ladders, hopping from one to another when several of the girls tried to pull her down to stop her from reaching the championship.

Lash was one competitor that everyone was trying to take down, and as hard as they tried the couldn't do it -- that is until they all worked together. They military pressed Lash, sending her over the ropes and to the ground crashing onto a ladder. In the end, Jordan capitalized on everyone being absolutely spent and not paying attention as she ascended to the top to claim the title.

Jordan has been with WWE for just a few short years but has already shown immense improvement in that time. She had no wrestling experience prior to her signing in 2022, but she's already had some incredible moments like making it to the finals of the 2023 NXT Women's Breakout Tournament. She was defeated by Lola Vice, but she proved that she's a name that everyone should keep their eye on. This is Jordan's first title in her young career and fans are absolutely hype over her title win. Check out some of the reactions below.

NXT Battleground 2024 Results