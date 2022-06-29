WWE Fans Can't Believe NXT Killed off Two Dimes

WWE previously released Troy 'Two Dimes' Donovan from NXT a few weeks ago, reportedly for a violation of WWE's wellness policy. Despite the release, fans have seen Two Dimes on NXT over the past two weeks because NXT had taped back to back episodes of the show, but this week fans finally saw the release of Two Dimes addressed, and it was not at all what they were expecting. During tonight's episode, Tony D'Angelo and Stacks (Channing Lorenzo) were seen on a bridge, and that's when they revealed that Dimes had been dealt with, and was now sleeping with the fishes. As you might expect, fans were a little shocked that they killed off the character in that way, and you can check out some of the reactions flying in starting on the next slide.

According to D'Angelo it seemed as if Two Dimes had tried to usurp his power and thus that meant they had to deal with the new threat within the family. That apparently meant throwing him off a bridge, and then they followed that up by throwing his cell phone over the bridge into the river far down below as well.

Fans are a little surprised that they actually killed off the character at all, especially in this way. That's also because previous reports had said he might come back in a year, and someone then offered up the perfect theory by saying that if Two Dimes does eventually make his back to NXT, he should be shown jumping out of the water.

