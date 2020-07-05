WWE Fans Debate Over Which Stipulation Match Is The Best
The @WWEonFOX Twitter account popped up on Sunday with a simple question — what is the best stipulation match in the WWE? There are plenty of choices to pick from — Hell in a Cell, the Royal Rumble, Elimination Chamber, Last Man Standing and TLC just to name a few — and within hours wrestling fans had flooded Twitter with their picks. You can see some of the most popular selections in the list below.
Which of WWE's stipulation matches do you think is the best? Let us know down in the comments!
WWE's next pay-per-view, The Horror Show at Extreme Rules takes place on July 19. Check out the full card (so far) below:
- WWE Championship: Drew McIntyre vs. Dolph Ziggler
- Raw Women's Championship: Asuka vs. Sasha Banks
- SmackDown Women's Championship: Bayley vs. Nikki Cross
- Wyatt Swamp Fight: Braun Strowman vs. Bray Wyatt
Hell in a Cell
Hell in a Cell pic.twitter.com/2QUfGLSzDB— Alastair McKenzie🏴 (@mckenzieas93V2) July 5, 2020
Royal Rumble
The Royal Rumble— Sorastro (@SorastroOfMOG) July 5, 2020
Last Man Standing
Nothing within the wwe comes close to the Judy bagwell on a forklift match...😏— Tom_Parker (@tomparker20) July 5, 2020
Rarely Seen, But Lots of Nominations
Buried Alive
Buried alive pic.twitter.com/KQBpzkPyiM— 6ixGawd - Marky Mark (@the6ixxgawd) July 5, 2020
TLC
TLC pic.twitter.com/JAiOfazPZ9— Hello. (@wrasslinicon) July 5, 2020
