WWE Fans Debate Over Which Stipulation Match Is The Best

By Connor Casey

The @WWEonFOX Twitter account popped up on Sunday with a simple question — what is the best stipulation match in the WWE? There are plenty of choices to pick from — Hell in a Cell, the Royal Rumble, Elimination Chamber, Last Man Standing and TLC just to name a few — and within hours wrestling fans had flooded Twitter with their picks. You can see some of the most popular selections in the list below.

Which of WWE's stipulation matches do you think is the best? Let us know down in the comments!

WWE's next pay-per-view, The Horror Show at Extreme Rules takes place on July 19. Check out the full card (so far) below:

  • WWE Championship: Drew McIntyre vs. Dolph Ziggler
  • Raw Women's Championship: Asuka vs. Sasha Banks
  • SmackDown Women's Championship: Bayley vs. Nikki Cross
  • Wyatt Swamp Fight: Braun Strowman vs. Bray Wyatt

Hell in a Cell

prevnext

Royal Rumble

prevnext

Last Man Standing

prevnext

Accurate

prevnext

Rarely Seen, But Lots of Nominations

prevnext

Buried Alive

prevnext

TLC

prev

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.

Start the Conversation

of