WWE Fans Divided on Roman Reigns vs Logan Paul at Crown Jewel

Yesterday WWE made waves when Logan Paul came to SmackDown and threw down a challenge to the Tribal Chief Roman Reigns in the form of a press conference regarding Crown Jewel. Then today the conference brought the two together along with the rest of The Bloodline and Triple H, and during the conference, Triple H made between Reigns and Paul official for Crown Jewel, and also said it would be for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Things got a little physical towards the end and there was some back and forth between Paul and Reigns, and the whole ordeal definitely got fans talking on social media, though they seem to be a bit split on how they feel right now.

Some are looking forward to the match itself for the spectacle it will be, but aren't necessarily thrilled that Paul is getting a shot at the Title over someone else on the roster who is more deserving. Others are completely against it, while others are completely hyped for it, and then there are people in the areas between.

Before Paul signed a deal with WWE, he spoke about potentially wanting to do more with WWE on his Impaulsive podcast. "I don't have a WWE fanbase, I think that's why they like me," Paul said. "I believe part of my value comes in bridging the gap between mainstream and the WWE world. If I do end up getting more involved, I would love to help bridge that gap with WWE. I think there is a way to make a mainstream, viral, cultural phenomenon with WWE."

"I want to be humble, and I will, but I'm good at this. I realized my whole life, I've been throwing my body off of things, I'm flexible, I do these stunts," Paul said.

