WWE Fans Divided on Roman Reigns vs Logan Paul at Crown Jewel
Yesterday WWE made waves when Logan Paul came to SmackDown and threw down a challenge to the Tribal Chief Roman Reigns in the form of a press conference regarding Crown Jewel. Then today the conference brought the two together along with the rest of The Bloodline and Triple H, and during the conference, Triple H made between Reigns and Paul official for Crown Jewel, and also said it would be for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Things got a little physical towards the end and there was some back and forth between Paul and Reigns, and the whole ordeal definitely got fans talking on social media, though they seem to be a bit split on how they feel right now.
Some are looking forward to the match itself for the spectacle it will be, but aren't necessarily thrilled that Paul is getting a shot at the Title over someone else on the roster who is more deserving. Others are completely against it, while others are completely hyped for it, and then there are people in the areas between.
Before Paul signed a deal with WWE, he spoke about potentially wanting to do more with WWE on his Impaulsive podcast. "I don't have a WWE fanbase, I think that's why they like me," Paul said. "I believe part of my value comes in bridging the gap between mainstream and the WWE world. If I do end up getting more involved, I would love to help bridge that gap with WWE. I think there is a way to make a mainstream, viral, cultural phenomenon with WWE."
"I want to be humble, and I will, but I'm good at this. I realized my whole life, I've been throwing my body off of things, I'm flexible, I do these stunts," Paul said.
You can see what people are saying starting on the next slide, and let us know what you think in the reactions! You can also talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!
Really?
prevnext
Really guys, This is the best we have for Roman. I mean it will be a good match but......Why??????? https://t.co/zWpD1jAMJD pic.twitter.com/Fj5BXYUvTq— James Jacapraro (@jacapraro_james) September 17, 2022
Hate All You Want
prevnext
Hate all y’all want, this match is about to slap— ✨Dojyaaan Von ✨WRESTLING VTUBER (@DojyaaanVon) September 17, 2022
And Atleast Roman is defending the championship https://t.co/vUpq3Ml9X1 pic.twitter.com/zfCd74BxbV
Wildin
prevnext
WWE be wildin 😂😂 https://t.co/sU1dKQGpuC— Justin. (@MC_Mayonnaize) September 17, 2022
Cannot Wait
prevnext
Honest to god, if @TripleH didn’t see some sort of talent in @LoganPaul he would never have let him do this. Logan is a freak of talent and this just solidifies it! I for one can’t wait for #WWECrownJewel I think this match is going to be amazing! https://t.co/nqciaBQ5Xd— D❌N (@D_X_N_) September 17, 2022
The Dream
prevnext
logan paul has honestly lived every guys dream. mad stuff nuttin but respect for the guy now https://t.co/06FBzI766H— Dąʑ (@darrenrettie2) September 17, 2022
Vince 2.0
prevnext
Logan has done nothing to earn that opportunity. Yet again someone on the roster is getting screwed. Vince McMahon 2.0 has struck again.— Taven Wolfpac (@TavenWolfpac) September 17, 2022
Watching And Enjoying
prevnext
A lot of talent bust their asses and don't get the opportunity but Logan Paul will draw in an audience. I'll be watching and just enjoying. You are allowed to do that.— Gareth 🏴 (@W_WELSHGUY) September 17, 2022
Doesn't Make Sense
prevnext
Because giving Paul a title shot makes sense 🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮— Thuglas (@Thuglas2k) September 17, 2022
Boo
September 17, 2022prevnext
But Why
September 17, 2022prevnext
Chewed Up
prevnext
Not bad... Logan Paul's third ever career match and he's gonna get chewed up and spat out by the Tribal Chief.— James Donnelly (@Jayke1981) September 17, 2022
This Is How You Do It
prev
This how you build a huge PPV main event match!! Would love to see more of these press conference please 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽@LoganPaul @TripleH @WWERomanReigns— Abdulmalik | عبدالملك (@97Abdulmalik) September 17, 2022
*Also SD 2016 theme playing in the end 😢😢😢*#CrownJewel