WWE SmackDown Fans Loving Pat McAfee's Hilarious Madden-Style Analysis on Happy Corbin
Tonight's WWE SmackDown started off with a stellar match between Ricochet and Happy Corbin, as the two superstars were given solid time to showcase what they can do in the ring. Unfortunately for Corbin, he ended up on the losing side of the battle, with Ricochet pinning him clean to get the win, and that's when Pat McAfee kicked into gear. Corbin and McAfee have a lot of history now, and McAfee loves to take shots at Corbin when he can, so tonight McAfee started analyzing Corbin and his recent losses by drawing on the screen with arrows and circles in a hilarious John Madden-style analysis, and fans were absolutely loving it.
McAfee and Corbin have been going at it for a while now, and McAfee was not going to miss a chance to take a few jabs at his nemesis. Fans got a kick out of him drawing a circle around Corbin's head, especially when Corbin kept moving his head and McAfee had to keep moving the circle.
Just an incredibly insightful breakdown from @PatMcAfeeShow on @BaronCorbinWWE. #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/txhRb5EZ6v— WWE (@WWE) August 27, 2022
You can check out the full video of Corbin's analysis in the video above, and we're sure that Corbin will have some issues with McAfee once he sees it play out on TV.
What have you thought of SmackDown so far? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!
LMAO
LMAO .. I love this 💀 #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/dWsk90CG8B— Michelle✨ (@FabulousBoss_) August 27, 2022
Menace
Pat McAfee making fun of Happy Corbin even after the match is a straight menace 😭😭#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/mypZIlfn4T— ᴜɴᴄʟᴇ ᴅʀᴇᴡ (@westonroad_) August 27, 2022
Never Stop
Pat Mcafee will never stop being on Corbin’s Ass LMFAO. #Smackdown pic.twitter.com/j0mSWBFagf— 🔥 ❌ GOAT GOD 🔥 ❌ #JohnnyWrestlingSZN (-_•) (@GOATGOD_1000) August 27, 2022
Oh No
Oh No. 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 #SmackDown #BumAssCorbin pic.twitter.com/eLFbLoKxvD— C ❌ Ross (@C_Ross22_) August 27, 2022
Employee Of The Month
Lmao Pat McAfee should be the employee of the month #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/89XUYLEr2k— General Booty 🇨🇲 (@big_hero_chris) August 27, 2022
Rolling
LMFAOOO #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/27H8q7IQtk— Real-EST 🚀 (@WWEREALEST) August 27, 2022
Fricking Love McAfee
I fricking love pat mcafee😂😂 #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/JSILIe4Ro4— HEADOFTHETABLE (@JASONPO54339544) August 27, 2022