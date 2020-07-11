WWE Fans Not Loving SmackDown's Karaoke Match

Tonight's episode of SmackDown was unique to say the least, featuring a mix of great matchups, replays from past pay-per-views, and crazily enough a Karaoke competition. Yep, you read that right. There was a Karaoke competition between Lacey Evans, Tamina, Dana Brooke, and Naomi, and it was....well, interesting to say the least. Jeff Jarrett, Honky Tonk Man, and Triple H's theme song were all used, but it was Naomi who won with her performance. While there was a winner in the competition, the same could not be said for the segment as a whole, as fans were just not feeling it in the least.

Sure there were a few positive reactions, but the overwhelming reaction to the segment was one of at best boredom and at worst disappointment at the regression, as many pointed out this felt like an old Divas era segment.

Many were confused at why they didn't just make the match that followed it the segment as opposed to this weird gimmick, though as always the superstars involved gave their all and tried to make it work, and did at least get some entertaining moments out of the premise.

The New Day face a title challenge from Shinsuke Nakamura & Cesaro, Bayley & Sasha Banks set for non-title clash with Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross, and a special presentation of Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt's WWE Money in the Bank showdown.

Here's the full card:

Tag Team Championships Match: The New Day vs Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura

Bayley and Sasha Banks vs Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross

Jeff Hardy Joins Miz TV

Replay: Braun Strowman vs Bray Wyatt (Money in the Bank)

