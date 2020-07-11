WWE Fans Not Loving SmackDown's Karaoke Match
Tonight's episode of SmackDown was unique to say the least, featuring a mix of great matchups, replays from past pay-per-views, and crazily enough a Karaoke competition. Yep, you read that right. There was a Karaoke competition between Lacey Evans, Tamina, Dana Brooke, and Naomi, and it was....well, interesting to say the least. Jeff Jarrett, Honky Tonk Man, and Triple H's theme song were all used, but it was Naomi who won with her performance. While there was a winner in the competition, the same could not be said for the segment as a whole, as fans were just not feeling it in the least.
Sure there were a few positive reactions, but the overwhelming reaction to the segment was one of at best boredom and at worst disappointment at the regression, as many pointed out this felt like an old Divas era segment.
Many were confused at why they didn't just make the match that followed it the segment as opposed to this weird gimmick, though as always the superstars involved gave their all and tried to make it work, and did at least get some entertaining moments out of the premise.
.@NaomiWWE wins the #SmackDown Karaoke Showdown! pic.twitter.com/kWhGoiUonY— WWE (@WWE) July 11, 2020
You can hit the next slide to check out some of the best reactions, and you can find the official description for tonight's SmackDown below.
The New Day face a title challenge from Shinsuke Nakamura & Cesaro, Bayley & Sasha Banks set for non-title clash with Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross, and a special presentation of Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt's WWE Money in the Bank showdown.
Here's the full card:
Tag Team Championships Match: The New Day vs Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura
Bayley and Sasha Banks vs Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross
Jeff Hardy Joins Miz TV
Replay: Braun Strowman vs Bray Wyatt (Money in the Bank)
Worst WWE Segment
This segment is already achieving infamy for all the wrong reasons.
This will easily go down as the worst WWE segment of the last 20 years and it’s not even over yet#SmackDown— Chris Illuminati (@chrisilluminati) July 11, 2020
Selling a Pay-Per-View
This is not exactly the best way to sell Extreme Rules...
NOTHING sells a PPV like karaoke. #WWE #SmackDown— The Shogun of Harlem Heat (@RevoltedYouth) July 11, 2020
Going Backwards
This does feel like a segment from years past, and people noticed.
So we back in the divas era? #SmackDown— AAron Real Petty (@Mister8984) July 11, 2020
What The Hell
Many are just trying to figure out what this segment was and who it was for.
Dana Brooke, WHAT THE HELL WAS THAT?! SERIOUSLY #SmackDown— Aaron Martin (@BroGod4Life) July 11, 2020
Then There's This
The Women's Division has come a long way in the last few years, but this isn't the best reflection of that.
All the work the woman's division has done and then there is this...#SmackDown— Mix Masta B ™ (@MixMastaB) July 11, 2020
Wrong Show?
Some just thought they tuned into the wrong show.
Turns on #SmackDown after who knows how long --> sees America's Forgot Talent@TheTNACreative #SmackDown— Vije Miller (@NotVijeMiller) July 11, 2020
Torn
Some just don't know what to feel about the segment, and are quite torn about it.
I can't tell if this is the best or worst thing I've ever seen on #SmackDown— Jen (@jenspili) July 11, 2020
Too Much0comments
One fan pointed out that we could've just had this match right off the bat without the Karaoke match, and they are very much correct.
They could've just gave @NaomiWWE and @LaceyEvansWWE a match right away without that HORRIBLE karaoke segment. #SmackDown #WWE— Sic Nik (@sicnik_) July 11, 2020
