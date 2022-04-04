WWE Fans Wonder Why AJ Styles Is Bleeding Before Start of Wrestlemania 38 Match

The WWE Universe is trying to figure out why AJ Styles showed up to his match with a fresh cut on his cheek. One of the marquee matches at Wrestlemania Sunday is a singles match between AJ Styles and Edge. However, fans were surprised to see AJ Styles walk down to the ring with blood streaking down his cheek, the result of a fresh gash to his temple. Ryan Satin reports that Styles clipped a part of the Wrestlemania set with his face while walking out, although other journalists claim that Styles was hit by some of his own pyro during his entrance. Whatever the reason, people are wondering what the heck happened to Styles and throwing out plenty of commentary on Twitter. You can check out some of the reactions to Styles’ bizarre entrance below: