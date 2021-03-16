WWE Adds Three Matches to Fastlane 2021 Card During WWE Raw

✖

Fastlane marks the final WWE pay-per-view of the year before WrestleMania 37, and WWE managed to fill out the rest of the show's card during this week's Monday Night Raw. The episode kicked off with the announcement that Bobby Lashley would defend his WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre at Mania, and McIntyre followed up that announcement by promising to beat Sheamus one more time before he can turn his full attention to "The All Mighty." The two lifelong friends have wrestled twice since Sheamus' heel turn, resulting in a win for McIntyre and a double-knockout in the rematch. Raw closed out with Lashley picking up a clean win over Sheamus while McIntyre sat and watched at ringside. The show went off the air with McIntyre nailing Lashley with a Claymore Kick.

Midway through the show Braun Strowman challenged Shane McMahon to a match, still enraged over "Shane-o-Mac" calling him stupid last week and running away. The match never happened, but McMahon managed to get the advantage on the former world champion by smacking him in the head with a television camera, putting him through a commentary table with a diving elbow drop and covering him in green slime to humiliate him.

Finally, Alexa Bliss offered Randy Orton a chance to "kick" her out of his life for good, challenging him to an incredibly rare intergender match. Orton has been tortured by Bliss ever since he set The Fiend on fire back at TLC in December, so he naturally accepted.

Check out the updated card for Fastlane below:

WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns vs. Daniel Bryan (Edge/Jey Uso as Special Guest Enforcer)

Intercontinental Championship: Big E vs. Apollo Crews

WWE Women's Tag Team Championships: Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler vs. Sasha Banks & Bianca Belair

Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus

Braun Strowman vs. Shane McMahon

Alexa Bliss vs. Randy Orton

On top of updating the Fastlane card, Raw also managed to add in a few matches for WrestleMania next month. Check out the updated card below:

WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns vs. Edge

SmackDown Women's Championship: Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair

WWE Championship: Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre

Raw Tag Team Championships: The New Day vs. AJ Styles & Omos

What do you think of the lineup for Sunday's show? Tell us in the comments below!