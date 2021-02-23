WWE Clarifies How to Watch Fastlane 2021 on March 21

✖

When WWE announced that it was transitioning the entirety of the WWE Network's library and its pay-per-view events over to Peacock last month, the company confirmed that the March 21 Fastlane event would be the first to air on the NBCUniversal streaming service. WWE even confirmed with ComicBook that once the transition was complete, the WWE Network would no longer be accessible to users here in the United States.

However, it appears that plan has changed somewhat, as WWE confirmed during both Sunday's Elimination Chamber pay-per-view and during this week's Monday Night Raw that Fastlane will air live on both streaming services, and that WrestleMania 37 will be the first show exclusively on Peacock.

See you on the final stop on the Road to @WrestleMania at #WWEFastlane, streaming LIVE Sunday, March 21 at 7E/4P on @peacockTV and @WWENetwork! pic.twitter.com/PDrbuf1HBY — WWE Network (@WWENetwork) February 22, 2021

Details on how/when WWE plans to transfer the one million-plus subscribers from the Network over to Peacock are still forthcoming.

“We feel great about the financials. Otherwise we wouldn’t have done the deal,” Nick Khan, WWE’s president and chief revenue officer, said when the (reportedly) billion-dollar deal was announced. “To have WrestleMania in particular — which is our Super Bowl — available [for no extra cost] on Peacock is quite different from other models you’re seeing.”

WWE has yet to announce any matches for Fastlane. This week's Raw saw the fallout from Elimination Chamber, where The Miz had his WWE Championship celebration cut short by the man who agreed to help him with his Money in the Bank cash-in on Drew McIntyre, Bobby Lashley. The champ then dragged his feet over giving Lashley the title match he was promised, so the bout was eventually booked by Shane McMahon. Lashley then closed out the show by beating Braun Strowman (preventing him from joining the title match) and spearing Miz.

As for WrestleMania, it was confirmed on Sunday that Edge will use his Royal Rumble victory to challenge Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship. "The Tribal Chief" made quick work of a badly-damaged Daniel Bryan in a title defense on Sunday and was suddenly hit with a Spear by Edge, who pointed at the WrestleMania sign to confirm his intentions.