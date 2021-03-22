WWE Fans Angry Over Fastlane's "Fake" Drew McIntyre Chants

The battle between Sheamus and Drew McIntyre saw two former friends giving their all against one another for a shot at the World Championship Belt at this year's WrestleMania, but a number of fans were talking about something different, in that some of the chants appeared to be "fake" according to some viewers. Though you'd be hard-pressed to find viewers who didn't think that this feud between McIntyre and the Celtic Warrior wasn't one of the highlights of the night, it definitely seems as if more than a few audience members noticed a strange chant permeating the ring.

What did you think of the bizarre chants? Do you think they were manufactured? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of professional wrestling.