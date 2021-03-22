WWE Fans Angry Over Fastlane's "Fake" Drew McIntyre Chants
The battle between Sheamus and Drew McIntyre saw two former friends giving their all against one another for a shot at the World Championship Belt at this year's WrestleMania, but a number of fans were talking about something different, in that some of the chants appeared to be "fake" according to some viewers. Though you'd be hard-pressed to find viewers who didn't think that this feud between McIntyre and the Celtic Warrior wasn't one of the highlights of the night, it definitely seems as if more than a few audience members noticed a strange chant permeating the ring.
What did you think of the bizarre chants? Do you think they were manufactured? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of professional wrestling.
Let's Start Things Off
The fake "Drew" chants are terrible. #NoHoldsBarred #WWEFastlane— The Infamous BattleKat (@IBattlekat) March 22, 2021
Helpful For Some
The fake "Drew" chants they're piping in sound more like people chanting "Chew! Chew! Chew!" which is helpful, because I'm currently eating dinner. #WWEFastlane— Aaron Porter (@Aaron_Porter_is) March 22, 2021
Not One Thing?
Those fake Drew chants are horrible! Nothing about them sounds good. #CastInDaFastLane #WWEFastlane— Jackson McCoy (@ShaolinShoGunMA) March 22, 2021
Sending You Where?
the fake drew chants are SENDING me ajshsksjj— lwo (@DABLUEPRlNT) March 22, 2021
Here For It
The Drew chants sounded 100% fake but Im still here for it. #WWERaw— 💙⚔️ Drew McIntyre fangirl ⚔️💙🦋Swiftie🦋 (@DMcintyreGirl) March 2, 2021
They Tried
McIntyre with ALL the pyro. I’m digging the sword. Not so much the fake pumped in “DREW” chants but their doing the best they can with what they got. #WWERaw— William King (@theKingsy) March 2, 2021
Brutal
Those fake “DREW!” chants were BRUTAL to say the least. 😅#wweraw— Authors of Wrestling (@authofwrestling) March 2, 2021
WWE Must Stop
#WWEFastlane stop the fake “Drew” chants— M (@MarkRedbeliever) March 22, 2021