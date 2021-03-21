Watch: Shane McMahon Injured During WWE Fastlane Kickoff Show

✖

After putting him through a table and covering him in green slime on Monday Night Raw, Shane McMahon found himself booked in a match with Braun Strowman at Sunday's Fastlane pay-per-view. But then, without any sort of announcement or explanation, the match was quietly pulled from WWE.com's official preview of the event. Fans assumed it was canceled, but then the SmackDown commentary team brought it back up during Friday's episode.

On Sunday there was finally an update. McMahon was shown training in a wrestling ring ahead of the show, only to claim he had suffered an injury while attempting a jumping knee on his sparring partner.

McMahon was shown in a medical trainer's office during the kickoff show, but the status of the match wasn't determined.

