Watch: Shane McMahon Injured During WWE Fastlane Kickoff Show
After putting him through a table and covering him in green slime on Monday Night Raw, Shane McMahon found himself booked in a match with Braun Strowman at Sunday's Fastlane pay-per-view. But then, without any sort of announcement or explanation, the match was quietly pulled from WWE.com's official preview of the event. Fans assumed it was canceled, but then the SmackDown commentary team brought it back up during Friday's episode.
On Sunday there was finally an update. McMahon was shown training in a wrestling ring ahead of the show, only to claim he had suffered an injury while attempting a jumping knee on his sparring partner.
EXCLUSIVE: During warm-ups for #WWEFastlane, @shanemcmahon goes down in pain with an apparent knee injury.
EXCLUSIVE: During warm-ups for #WWEFastlane, @shanemcmahon goes down in pain with an apparent knee injury.
McMahon was shown in a medical trainer's office during the kickoff show, but the status of the match wasn't determined.
.@sarahschreib provides an update on @shanemcmahon's status for tonight at #WWEFastlane. @BraunStrowman
.@sarahschreib provides an update on @shanemcmahon's status for tonight at #WWEFastlane. @BraunStrowman
Check out the full card for Fastlane below:
- WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns vs. Daniel Bryan (Edge as Special Guest Enforcer)
- Intercontinental Championship: Big E vs. Apollo Crews
- WWE Women's Tag Team Championships: Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler vs. Sasha Banks & Bianca Belair
- Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus (No Holds Barred)
- Alexa Bliss vs. Randy Orton
- Seth Rollins vs. Shinsuke Nakamura
- United States Championship: Riddle vs. Mustafa Ali (Kickoff)