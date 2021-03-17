WWE Fastlane 2021 Match Apparently Canceled

✖

WWE announced during this week's Monday Night Raw that a match between Braun Strowman and Shane McMahon was supposed to take place on Sunday at the Fastlane pay-per-view. However, fans noticed on Wednesday that all mentions of the match have been pulled from WWE.com and social media (even the web page that previewed the match has been deleted). There's been no comment from McMahon, Strowman or even WWE itself regarding the change.

The heat between Strowman and McMahon started when "The Monster Among Men" was kept out of the WWE Championship Elimination Chamber match last month. "Shane-o-Mac" then reinforced his heel status by mocking Strowman last week and calling him stupid. The former Universal Champion challenged him to a match this week, prompting McMahon to smack him across the head with a TV camera, plant him through a table with a diving elbow and cover him in buckets of green slime.

Stay tuned for further updates regarding when (and if) this match will actually happen.

Here's the updated card for Fastlane:

WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns vs. Daniel Bryan (Edge/Jey Uso as Special Guest Enforcer)

Intercontinental Championship: Big E vs. Apollo Crews

WWE Women's Tag Team Championships: Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler vs. Sasha Banks & Bianca Belair

Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus

Alexa Bliss vs. Randy Orton

The show will mark the first time a live WWE event airs on the Peacock streaming service. By the time WrestleMania 37 rolls around, the WWE Network will have officially shut down in the United States as live programming moves to NBCUniversal's platform.

Speaking of WrestleMania, here's what's been confirmed for the two-night event so far: