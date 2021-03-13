WWE Report Reveals Possible New Match at Fastlane

✖

WrestleMania season is in full swing, but there's one more event that will have a major effect on the WrestleMania card and lineup before the biggest event on the WWE calendar. That's next weekend's Fastlane, and while the card is still coming together, a new report from F4WOnline has provided one of the matches that is being worked on for the final card. According to the report, there was a working idea to have Drew McIntyre face Sheamus in a Last Man Standing match at Fastlane, and thus the winner of the match would face Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 37.

This actually makes a lot of sense. McIntyre and Sheamus have produced some solid matches thus far and should do so again at Fastlane. Last Man Standing matches are kind of hit or miss for me, but both stars should be able to make it work and keep it interesting.

It also gives McIntyre a launching pad to start building momentum again ahead of a match against Lashley at WrestleMania. WWE's managed to protect McIntyre despite losing the Championship (he only fell to Miz because he was exhausted) and since fans will be in attendance at WrestleMania, it would be a great way to give him his WrestleMania moment after reclaiming the Championship in front of a live audience, something he didn't have when he first won the title.

As for the rest of the card, right now there are a few matches already set. The first is the match that just solidified in last night's SmackDown ending segment. Daniel Bryan and Roman Reigns signed the contract to face each other at Fastlane (after some goading from Bryan), but a pissed-off Jey Uso got in Bryan's face and said he would be a special enforcer. We then had Edge coming out and saying they should have a match at Fastlane to decide who the enforcer should be, and it became official from there.

We will also have a Tag Team match between Women's Tag Team Champions Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax and SmackDown Women's Champion Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair, and further division was sowed in last night's match between Banks and Belair vs Natalya and Tamina. After some interference from Reginald, who is now aligned with Jax and Baszler, Banks and Belair lost, and are clearly not on the same page.

There will also be a match between Intercontinental Champion Big E and Apollo Crews, which comes after Crews has brutally attack E twice with steel steps and riled up the Champion in a way we've not seen before. If E can recover in time, he has a good chance to keep that title, but Crews has some serious momentum.

