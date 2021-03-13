WWE: Reginald Drives a Wedge Between Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair on SmackDown

✖

Tonight's SmackDown featured a new episode of The KO Show, and Kevin Owens had some big stars as his guests. Owens invited SmackDown Women's Champion Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair to the show ahead of their tag team match against Women's Tag Team Champions Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax at Fastlane. Owens started the show by talking about his rough month, but he will always keep fighting. He then introduced Belair and Banks and talked to them about their WrestleMania match and how it would go if they actually won the Tag Titles.

He then brought up their loss to Baszler and Jax a few weeks ago and said they might have lost because of some tension. He then brought up Reginald, and Banks said it wasn't her fault that she looks this good and that he has a crush.

"I am like the Michael Jordan of the Women's Division and maybe one day you can be the @KingJames." - @SashaBanksWWE to @BiancaBelairWWE #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/SHb3pgIHJt — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) March 13, 2021

Belair then said that was a problem, and that she was feeding into it and he would cause issues with their match. Banks then called herself the Micahel Jordan of the Womens' Division and said that Belair maybe could be Lebron James. That annoyed Belair, who said she might be walking down the path that Banks paved, but she's in her own lane.

Then Jax, Baszler, and Reginald all came out to the ring, but they were interrupted by Natalya and Tamina, who they were set to have a match with.

First it was Banks and Tamina, but Natalya quickly tagged in. Banks evaded some attacks and then whipped Natalya around a bit and threw her back in the ring. Natalya whipped Banks into their corner and tagged Tamina in, and they hit Banks with a flurry of kicks before a pin attempt but Banks kicked out. Then Natalya locked in a hold and grounded Banks, but Banks reversed it and most got to Belair, but Natalya caught her. Banks got free and tagged Belair, who went to work on Natalya.

Belair then had Natalya pinned but Jax sent Reginald up to the ring to distract the referee, and it worked. Natalya made her way to the corner and hit Belair with a clothesline. Banks then went to confront Reginald on the announcer's table, and she chased him through the ring, which set her up for an attack by Natalya. It also left Belair in the ring alone, and that allowed Tamina to get the pin and the win.

Belair was angry at Sasha, saying she doesn't lose, and asking why he was here. "You lost because of him. You entertaining him. He follows you around. That's on you," Belair said.

Here's the official description for tonight's SmackDown.

"On an action-packed Friday Night SmackDown, Daniel Bryan and Universal Champion Roman Reigns make their WWE Fastlane title bout official, Bianca Belair and SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks join Kevin Owens on “The KO Show,” Intercontinental Champion Big E returns to the blue brand and much more! It all kicks off at 8/7 C on FOX!"

Here's the card:

Daniel Bryan and Roman Reigns Fastlane Contract Signing

Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks Appear on the KO Show

Big E Returns

