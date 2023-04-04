WrestleMania 39: Finn Balor Shows the Gnarly Injuries He Suffered From His Hell in a Cell Match With Edge

Finn Balor lost his Hell in a Cell Match against Edge at WrestleMania 39 this past weekend, effectively putting an end to a rivalry that had been going on for the better part of a full year in violent fashion. Balor had his momentum halted once weapons were introduced to the match as he suffered a nasty gash on the top of his head that required 14 staples to close. Balor took to Twitter on Tuesday to show not only the wound on his head but the numerous bruises and welts on his back from the match. Edge pinned the former Universal Champion after nailing him with a Con-Chair-To.

"He's great. I just spoke to him right before I came down here. Sometimes metal appliances that aren't designed to be thrown at you are unforgiving. [We] try to be safe as possible but things happen and he received a few staples in the ring. Bleeding stopped, went along with the match, and was able to put on a classic," Paul Levesque said in a post-show press conference when asked for a status update on Balor. Unsurprisingly, Balor wasn't in action on this week's Monday Night Raw. "I just saw him again. It was totally fine. Just is a good gash. When your blood is flowing and adrenaline's cooking, stuff tends to tends to flow a lot, but took care of it. We're all about the safety of performers and everything. We have at standing by at all times medical and ready to roll. The truth is if there's a risk, then we won't take it. We'll shut it down."

"So he was totally fine. The funny thing is the paint, hard to see right with all the paint so it's kind of interesting. We weren't sure what was going on for a minute and then we go 'Geez', but he's wonderful. I believe, to my knowledge as of this moment, the only injury tonight at all was Shane (McMahon with torn quad, but other than that everybody was aces," he added.

WWE WrestleMania 39 Night One Results

WWE United States Championship: Austin Theory def. John Cena

Austin Theory def. John Cena The Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins) def. Braun Strowman & Ricochet, Alpha Academy (Chad Gable and Otis) and The Viking Raiders (Erik & Ivar)

Seth Rollins def. Logan Paul

Becky Lynch, Trish Stratus and Lita def. Bayley, Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky

Rey Mysterio def. Dominik Mysterio

SmackDown Women's Championship: Rhea Ripley def. Charlotte Flair

Rhea Ripley def. Charlotte Flair Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships: Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn def. The Usos

WWE WrestleMania 39 Night Two Results