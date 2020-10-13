Finn Balor Undergoes Surgery on Broken Jaw

✖

Finn Balor revealed last week that he suffered a broken jaw during his NXT Championship defense against Kyle O'Reilly at NXT TakeOver 31. "The Prince" returned to social media on Monday night to post a photo of himself from a hospital bed, confirming that he had undergone surgery to fix his jaw. The champion explained, "Last Friday, I underwent surgery for 2 fractures of my jaw, including one going into my tooth. After the tooth was removed, I was wired shut to restore my bite and help align the fractures. Then 3 plates where screwed in to fixate the fractures for a quick recovery. Thankfully no wires were needed after surgery!"

Balor broke the news of his injury last week by writing, "Broken jaw in two places. Still the CHAMPION." He then appeared via video package on last week's NXT and made no mention of having to give up the NXT Championship due to the injury. WWE has made no official statement regarding the timetable on his return.

The Irish star became a two-time NXT Champion on September 8 after defeating Adam Cole for the vacated title. He joined Samoa Joe and Shinsuke Nakamura as the only men to ever hold the title more than once.