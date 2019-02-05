WWE Reportedly Aiming to Take More Creative Risks

One of the most common complaints about WWE is how stale the product can feel at times. But apparently, Vince McMahon & Co. are ready to inject some freshness into WWE’s programming.

According to the Wrestling Observer Radio, WWE plans to start taking more risks with storylines, characters, and dialogue. Per the report, WWE hopes this will please their TV partners and tighten their grip on the monopoly they currently have on wrestling.

Videos by ComicBook.com

With no real competition, WWE has proven they’re prone to lulls. However, with FOX making a $1 billion dollar bet on them, WWE must deliver a great product, and that begins with storytelling.

Some of WWE’s finest eras have come when Vince McMahon and his roundtable feel pressure. When WCW took them to the brink of extinction in the ’90s, WWE responded with the creation of Stone Cold Steve Austin, The Rock, DX, and the Attitude Era. Without the fear of losing to WCW, WWE may have continued business as usual and we would have gotten a decade of Lex Luger.

But thankfully WWE responded, and it looks like the threat of blowing their FOX deal has them ready to create a more intriguing product.

How WWE’s new philosophy will manifest is still mostly a mystery, but there has been a noticeably higher dosage of sexuality in recent weeks. With Mandy Rose in towels and hotel rooms and Alexa Bliss being “caught” topless, there has been an undeniable increase of risque moments on WWE TV. But surely these aren’t the only creative risks WWE is aiming for.

While WWE has become more institution than wrestling promotion, they are not impervious to competition. All Elite Wrestling won’t be challenging WWE like WCW once did, but they will be yet another legitimate alternative to Vince McMahon’s company. Armed with serious money, Chris Jericho, Cody Rhodes, The Young Bucks, Neville, and a potential TV deal, AEW has instantly become the #2 wrestling promotion in North America. The gap between them and WWE will forever be vast, but WWE runs the risk of losing disgruntled talent to the upstart company.

In a conference call before NXT TakeOver: Phoenix, Triple H admitted that WWE will monitor AEW’s growth.

“Something we’ll keep an eye on. We’ll do what’s right for us, our fanbase…we’ll continue to monitor everything. When you’re a content provider, we compete against everything. We’ll continue to do what’s best for business for WWE, he said.

Regardless the idea of WWE trying new things sounds healthy. Creative complacency has been their only real opponent in recent years so here’s to a lively product!

[H/T Cagesideseats]