WWE Free Agent is Targeting the NXT Championship

The main event of tonight's episode of WWE NXT was rather unexpected, as it didn't get set until later in the episode. Noam Dar and his new faction interrupted Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams in the ring, and Dar looked to get under Hayes' skin. He succeeded and got himself a shot at the NXT Championship later in the night's main event, and his team would tilt the scales in his favor. Their distractions weren't enough though, and Hayes walked away the victor, retaining his NXT Championship. Unfortunately, his night wasn't over, as he was ambushed by WWE Superstar Baron Corbin. Corbin attacked Hayes on the entrance ramp and in the ring, and he held the Title up above him, clearly indicating he is looking to put an end to the HIM era.

Hayes and Dar locked up and Dar went for a wrist lock on Hayes, but Hayes reversed it. Dar got back to his feet but missed with a kick, and Hayes locked in another hold. Hayes kept it locked but Dar was able to break out and do some damage to Hayes' wrist and pin him down for just a few seconds. Hayes then went for the wrist lock once more and then both stars collided after bounding off the ropes. Dar caught Hayes with a big kick to the chest, but Hayes hit the springboard DDT on Dar, causing him to roll out of the ring.

Dar and Hayes exchanged covers but Dar got on a roll, knocking the Champ down and then slamming him down again before going for the cover. The Champ kicked out and then connected with a few strikes, but Dar hit Hayes in the face with a big punch before going for the pin. Hayes kicked out, but Dar hit an uppercut to knock him back. Hayes came back with a dizzying move but he was still reeling and couldn't cover Dar.

Both men got on their feet and exchanged chops and strikes, and Hayes hit some clotheslines and a superkick under the chin before hitting a big boot to the face, and the Champ was on a hot streak. Hayes dodged a kick and slammed Dar down into a pin attempt, but Dar kicked out. Dar's entourage was hassling Hayes and Trick Williams knocked out Mensah. That caused the referee to throw Williams out, leaving Hayes al by himself.

Dar tried to take advantage but Hayes kicked out, and then Dark hit a mean back blow into a cover. Hayes kicked out, but Dark twisted the Champ's leg and went for a submission. Hayes locked in his own Crossface submission. Dar got to the bottom rope and then kicked the Champ away. More punches were exchanged, and then Dar hit a Spinning Elbow but Hayes hit a Cutter and went up top. Mensah then interfered and knocked Hayes down. The referee didn't see it but Nathan Frazer and Dragon Lee came to the ring and kept them busy.

Hayes dove from up top and hit the Leg Drop on Dar, going for the cover and getting the win, retaining his NXT Championship. He didn't get much time to celebrate though, as Baron Corbin ambushed Hayes on the entrance ramp. Corbin then rolled Hayes into the ring and hit him with the End of Days before lifting his NXT Championship, signifying that the free agent is coming for the Title.

