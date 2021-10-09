WWE: Full Queen’s Crown Tournament SmackDown Field Revealed

Tonight’s SmackDown featured not one but two big tournaments, which included the return of King of the Ring and the debut of the Queens Crown tournament. Round 1 will consist of four matches, with two on SmackDown and two on Monday Night Raw. Tonight’s SmackDown matches include Toni Storm vs Zelina Vega and Liv Morgan vs Carmella, and up first was Storm vs Vega. Both stars made their way to the ring and when the bell hit Vega charged full steam ahead, and early on it looked like anyone’s match to be had, as the two traded punches and reversals throughout.

At one point Storm went up high but Vega caught her and slammed her down to the mat. Vega went for a punch but Storm lifted her, though that took a turn as Vega then reversed it and flipped Storm over and slammed her hard to the mat, and it seems to have caught Vega by surprise, as Vega got the one, two, three, and that was it for Storm.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Vega moves on to the next round, and next up was Morgan vs Carmella.

Carmella ran out of the ring right at the beginning and then grabbed her blinged-out mask. Eventually, Morgan got her back in the ring and managed to knock back Carmella and send her reeling. Carmella would bounce back and get Morgan down to the ground, but Morgan then had Carmella primed for a move but Carmella grabbed Morgan and pulled her neck over the ropes.

That knocked Morgan back to the ground, and after a Superkick to the head, Carmella would get the pin and the win, advancing to the next round.

Round 1 will continue on Raw when Doudrop takes on Natalya and Dana Brooke takes on Shayna Baszler, and the latter will be. a rematch of last week’s Raw, which saw Baszler completely dominate Brooke. Hopefully, she can make the second match a bit more competitive.

Who do you want to see win the Queen’s Crown tournament? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!