Funko Fair's Full WWE Pops Lineup Includes The Rock, Drew McIntyre, Eddie Guerrero, and More

Funko's virtual event Funko Fair is in full swing this week, and each day brings numerous announcements and teases for what the upcoming year holds for the Funko universe. Funko previously teased several of its newest WWE wave in the initial video, but today they revealed the full lineup of their next WWE-based line, and fans of the Attitude Era and the current era should be quite pleased. The full lineup includes Edge, Chyna, Drew McIntyre, Otis, and Stone Cold Steve Austin holding his Championship belt,and you can pre-order all the new additions right here. Delightfully there are also two different 2-Packs coming down the line as well as new exclusives.

The first is a full Raw-themed ring that comes with a different version of Stone Cold and a new version of The Rock. I actually have my own custom ring to house my WWE Pops, but it is cool to finally get a ring directly from Funko and with the appropriate ropes and logo, and hopefully, a SmackDown-themed one will follow down the line.

The second 2-Pack features two more legends in Mankind and another version of The Rock, who here is also holding a Championship belt.

There will also be two new exclusive Pops coming, the first of which is an Eddie Guerrero Pop and WrestleMania XX pin set available at GameStop. The second is another Stone Cold who is holding two Championship titles and is exclusive to 7 Eleven.

The new additions don't just include Pops though, as there is a Rock 'N' Sock O's cereal box that also comes with a new shirt. Stone Cold and Rock also grace the front of a new WrestleMania lunchbox, and rounding out the new set is a collection of four pins, including logos based on Rowdy Roddy Piper, Rock, Stone Cold, and Mankind.

